Galaxy Digital CEO Predicts BTC $200K Rally with Trump Fed Pick

Mike Novogratz predicts Bitcoin could surge to $200,000 if Trump appoints a dovish Fed chair.

Yet, Novogratz warns that such aggressive Fed easing could threaten U.S. financial stability and undermine the Fed’s independence.

He remains heavily invested in crypto but advises traders to avoid excessive leverage.

Speaking on a recent podcast, Novogratz explained that an aggressively easy monetary policy could ignite a speculative frenzy in both Bitcoin and gold.

Blow-Off Top Fears in the Current Cycle

Notably, podcast host Kyle Chassé expressed concern that the ongoing crypto market cycle might not end in a typical “blow-off top,” the explosive final rally seen in past bull runs.

Novogratz acknowledged the concern. However, he noted that markets “usually end in blow-off tops,” where euphoric price surges catch many traders off guard.

He described a scenario where the Fed cuts rates when it shouldn’t as the perfect setup for a crypto blow-off top.

In particular, Novogratz stressed that if Trump follows through on his stated intention to appoint a dovish Fed chair, it could trigger a dramatic rally across risk assets. He said the market might initially be skeptical of that happening, “until he does the crazy”. Once it happens, “gold skyrockets, Bitcoin skyrockets.”

“That Would Be Really Bad for America”

Despite the potential upside for crypto, Novogratz said he doesn’t want to see this scenario unfold.

“I kind of love America. I love New York City. And that would be really bad for America,” he said. He warned that such a move could undermine U.S. financial stability and the independence of the Federal Reserve.

Long Bitcoin and Crypto, But Stay Cautious

Despite his concerns, Novogratz remains heavily invested in the crypto sector. He revealed large personal and institutional holdings in Bitcoin. Alongside, he is invested in Ethereum, Solana, SUI, and Hyperliquid, calling them his “big four” positions.

He stated that he remains “long” on the sector. Meanwhile, Novogratz recalled once selling $9 billion worth of Bitcoin for a client and wondered how much higher prices could have gone without that supply hitting the market.

Ultimately, he believes a policy-induced rally to $200,000 is possible, but it would likely come with serious economic consequences. At press time, Bitcoin is trading at $109,500 after several weeks of decline.

In his parting words, Novogratz advised traders to be prudent and avoid excessive leverage in current market conditions.

“Don’t trade with a lot of leverage, or any leverage, until you really think there’s one of those moments,” he said. He added that equity investors might consider cheap out-of-the-money put options as a hedge.

