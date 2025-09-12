Galaxy Digital has purchased a total of 1.81 million SOL in the past 24 hours, worth US$432 million

PANews reported on September 12th that according to SolanaFloor monitoring, Galaxy Digital has purchased a total of 1.81 million SOL tokens, worth $432 million, over the past 24 hours. These tokens were purchased to fund Forward Industries' $1.65 billion Solana treasury. To date, only 26% of the funds raised have been deployed, leaving the remaining 74% unspent.

