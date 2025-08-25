Galaxy Digital, Jump Trading, and Multicoin Capital Are Raising Funds to Buy This Altcoin Big! Here Are the Details

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25
According to Bloomberg’s report, citing sources familiar with the matter, Galaxy Digital, Jump Trading, and Multicoin Capital, which are among the leading investors in the crypto industry, plan to purchase Solana (SOL) tokens by raising a total of $1 billion in funds.

Galaxy, Jump, and Multicoin Make $1 Billion Solana Move

This initiative demonstrates the rapidly growing institutional interest in the Solana ecosystem, with major players increasingly aggressively positioning themselves in the space. Solana, in particular, has recently attracted investor attention thanks to its high transaction capacity, low-cost infrastructure, and growing decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT ecosystem.

Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, previously stated that Solana is “one of Ethereum’s strongest competitors.”

Jump Trading and Multicoin Capital have long been among the early-stage investors in Solana projects. Therefore, the planned $1 billion acquisition is expected to have a strong catalytic effect not only on the price but also on the development of the ecosystem.

Analysts say such a large-scale investment could increase Solana’s market liquidity and attract further institutional investor interest in the long term. However, they also emphasize that such demand could increase price volatility in the short term.

If the funding plan goes through, this move could go down as one of the most notable corporate investments for Solana in 2025.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/galaxy-digital-jump-trading-and-multicoin-capital-are-raising-funds-to-buy-this-altcoin-big-here-are-the-details/

