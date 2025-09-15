Galaxy Digital Makes Massive Solana Acquisitions

In a significant move that underscores growing institutional interest in the Solana (SOL) ecosystem, Galaxy Digital has reportedly acquired over $1.5 billion worth of Solana tokens in just five days. The firm’s buying spree includes a single-day purchase of $306 million worth of SOL. These acquisitions follow a recent private placement deal involving a medical …

