Galaxy Digital Sells 1,167 Bitcoin Amid Ongoing Volatility

Bitcoin is once again at the center of market attention, facing a decisive test after several days of heightened volatility. Last Friday, BTC lost the crucial $110,000 support level, sparking concerns that the recent rally may be running out of steam. Since then, the market has been marked by sharp swings as bulls attempt to defend current levels against mounting selling pressure.

Analysts are increasingly divided. While some believe this is a healthy consolidation within a broader uptrend, others are warning that Bitcoin could be on the brink of a deeper correction. With fear creeping back into sentiment, traders are closely watching key levels that could determine the next phase of price action.

Adding to the uncertainty, new data from CryptoQuant reveals that Galaxy Digital has been selling BTC in the past hours, fueling speculation about whether institutional players are beginning to take profits. Such moves often amplify volatility, as smaller investors react to large-scale transactions by whales and funds.

With Bitcoin’s trajectory at a crossroads, the coming days will be crucial. Either bulls regain control and push BTC back above resistance, or selling pressure intensifies, dragging the market into its sharpest correction since the summer rally.

Galaxy Digital Sells BTC, Signals Market Shift

According to CryptoQuant analyst Maartunn, Galaxy Digital’s Bitcoin balance has dropped by 1,167 BTC, adding fresh pressure to an already fragile market. The move comes at a moment when Bitcoin is testing crucial levels after losing the $110,000 mark last Friday, intensifying speculation that institutions may be locking in profits. While the reduction in holdings may not seem overwhelming in isolation, the timing has sparked concerns as Bitcoin’s next weekly close approaches.

The broader market context makes this development even more significant. Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, is consolidating around key demand levels after weeks of heavy volatility, suggesting that capital rotation is slowing while investors reassess their risk appetite. If ETH continues to hold firm, it may provide a degree of support for altcoins, but Bitcoin remains the decisive anchor for market sentiment.

For Bitcoin, the next sessions represent a make-or-break phase. A strong weekly close above $110,000 could help restore confidence, signaling that the recent correction was temporary profit-taking rather than the start of a deeper downturn. Conversely, if selling pressure persists and BTC fails to recover, analysts warn of a possible slide toward $100,000 as the next major support zone.

With Galaxy Digital’s activity highlighting institutional caution, investors are left weighing whether this is a short-term shakeout or the first sign of a broader distribution trend. Either way, the market’s reaction in the coming days will set the tone for the weeks ahead.

Bitcoin Struggles To Hold Support As Selling Pressure Mounts

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading around $108,764, showing signs of weakness after failing to recover from last week’s breakdown below the $110,000 level. The daily chart highlights how BTC has struggled to regain momentum, with repeated rejections around $112,000 confirming heavy selling pressure from the market.

The technical outlook suggests that Bitcoin is now sitting at a crucial crossroads. The 50-day moving average (blue line) near $111,673 has flipped into resistance, a bearish signal that underscores the market’s current weakness. Meanwhile, the 100-day moving average (green line) at $116,323 has also begun sloping downward, suggesting that medium-term momentum is turning bearish.

Support, however, lies around the 200-day moving average (red line) near $101,207. If BTC continues to trend lower, this level will be critical to watch, as it could provide the foundation for a rebound. Losing it would open the door to a deeper correction, with $100,000 emerging as the next psychological level.

Bitcoin’s inability to reclaim the $110K–$112K zone leaves it vulnerable to further downside. Bulls must step in soon to defend support, or the market risks accelerating into its largest correction since the summer rally.

Featured image from Dall-E, chart from TradingView