Galaxy tokenized stock launches on the Solana blockchain via Superstate

Galaxy Digital is now offering its SEC-registered shares as Galaxy tokenized stock on Solana, enabling real-time, onchain ownership and regulatory-compliant trading for verified investors.

Summary
  • Galaxy tokenized stock on Solana is fully compliant and legally equivalent to traditional equity, with real-time onchain ownership updates via Superstate.
  • Solana’s tokenization ecosystem recently surpassed $500 million in RWA value, marking its growing adoption beyond memecoins.

Galaxy tokenized stock debuts on Solana

Galaxy Digital has announced a partnership with fintech firm Superstate to enable stockholders to hold Galaxy tokenized stock on the Solana (SOL) blockchain via Superstate’s Opening Bell platform.

Unlike previous tokenized stock offerings that relied on synthetic or wrapped models, these tokens represent actual Galaxy Class A Common Stock, with all associated shareholder rights. Superstate, acting as the SEC-registered transfer agent, maintains real-time legal ownership onchain whenever tokens are transferred. Only verified investors who pass KYC procedures can hold and transfer these tokens to ensure full regulatory compliance.

“This is the first instance of a Nasdaq-listed company being tokenized on a major public blockchain. When tokens change hands, the registered shareholder list of Galaxy updates in real-time. Financial markets are undergoing a massive upgrade with Superstate,” explained Robert Leshner, CEO of Superstate.

Solana is gaining traction in RWA tokenization

Galaxy’s move to put its shares on Solana follows the recent Solana Foundation partnership with R3, which is set to bring $10 billion in regulated real-world assets from R3’s platform to the blockchain, highlighting Solana’s growing role as the chain of choice for real-world asset tokenization.

The launch also comes as Solana’s tokenization ecosystem hits a major milestone, with tokenized RWAs surpassing $500 million in value. While stablecoins still dominate, institutional assets — including U.S. Treasuries and alternative funds — are increasingly being tokenized, signaling Solana’s evolution from a memecoin network to a platform for serious financial assets.

After Singapore's Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

"All operations must be ceased before June 30, otherwise criminal penalties will be faced." This statement released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on May 30 dropped a bombshell
World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

PANews reported on September 4th that the World Gold Council reported that, driven by a strong rebound at the end of August, gold prices hit $3,429 per ounce, a 4% monthly increase. As of the end of August, gold's year-to-date gain had reached 31%. Despite a significant weakening of the US dollar, gold prices rose in all major currencies. This positive momentum continued into early September. The main factors behind the August gold price increase included a weaker US dollar at the beginning of the month, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and continued inflows into global gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The increasing probability of a September interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve also supported gold prices. Gold-backed ETFs saw net inflows of $5.5 billion for the month, primarily from North America ($4.1 billion) and Europe ($1.9 billion), while Asia and other regions saw outflows.
Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

PANews reported on September 4th that Etherscan has launched Seiscan, a block explorer specifically for the Sei Network. This platform provides developers and users with access to Sei transaction data, analytics, and APIs. Since its mainnet launch in 2023, the Sei Network recently launched the EVM-compatible Sei V2 chain. Currently, it processes approximately 4.4 million transactions per day, with 13 million unique users in August and a total locked-in value of approximately $580 million. Sei Labs co-founder Jayendra Jog stated that the company will focus on on-chain real-world assets in the future.
