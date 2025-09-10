GameStop disclosed holdings of 4,710 BTC, with Q2 losses narrowing

PANews reported on September 10th that, according to Decrypt , GameStop disclosed holdings of 4,710 BTC in the second quarter, with a book value of $ 529 million and unrealized gains of $ 28.6 million. The company reported a net loss of $ 18.5 million, narrowing from the previous quarter. Revenue fell to $ 674 million, with declining hardware and software sales and a higher proportion of collectibles sales. The company raised $ 270 million in convertible bonds and sold its Canadian and French businesses. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter, excluding digital assets, were $ 6.1 billion.

