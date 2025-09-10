GameStop Earns $28 Million Unrealized Gain From Bitcoin

Key Highlights

  • GameStop posts $168.6M net profit, up from $14.8M a year ago.
  • Bitcoin holdings provide $28.6M unrealized gains for the retailer.
  • Revenue jumps to $972.2M as collectibles boost sales performance.

GameStop Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results

American video game retailer GameStop has released its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, ending August 2, showing a significant improvement in performance. The company reported net sales of $972.2 million, up from $798.3 million in the same period last year, reflecting strong consumer demand and growth in key segments.

Cryptocurrency Holdings Drive Gains

For the first time, GameStop disclosed its cryptocurrency holdings, revealing that it purchased 4,710 BTC worth $500 million in May. By the end of the quarter, these holdings were valued at $528.6 million, resulting in an unrealized gain of $28.6 million. The company uses Coinbase quotes to estimate Bitcoin’s fair value.

This move makes GameStop one of the largest public companies to integrate Bitcoin into its strategy. According to Bitcoin Treasuries, GameStop ranks 20th among public Bitcoin holders, with the asset’s price growth of nearly 18% since May contributing positively to the retailer’s balance sheet.

Profitability and Segment Highlights

Operating profit for Q2 reached $66.4 million, compared to a $22 million loss in the same quarter last year. Net profit surged to $168.6 million, a massive increase from $14.8 million a year ago. Operating expenses were reduced to $218.8 million, down from $270.8 million, highlighting the company’s efficiency improvements.

The collectibles segment, including trading cards and pop culture merchandise, remained a bright spot, accounting for nearly a third of total sales.

Earlier this year, GameStop issued convertible bonds with a 0% rate until 2032 to fund digital investments and restructuring. Despite an initial drop in shares, the company later raised its revenue forecast to $2.2 billion, signaling strong investor confidence.

With growing crypto integration, efficient operations, and strong sales, GameStop demonstrates a bold strategy to thrive in a competitive retail landscape.

