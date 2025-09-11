GameStop Narrows Q2 Loss as Bitcoin Holdings Boost Balance Sheet

By: Coincentral
2025/09/11 00:27
TLDR

  • GameStop reduced its Q2 loss to $18.5 million compared to a $44.8 million loss in the previous quarter.
  • The company purchased 4,710 Bitcoin for $500 million, which contributed to an unrealized gain of $28.6 million.
  • GameStop’s revenue decreased to $673.9 million, driven by lower sales in hardware and software.
  • The retailer ended the quarter with $6.1 billion in cash and equivalents, excluding its digital assets.
  • GameStop’s collectibles segment, including trading cards and merchandise, continued to perform strongly, accounting for nearly one-third of sales.

GameStop reported a reduced quarterly loss, benefiting from Bitcoin holdings that helped improve its balance sheet. The company’s Q2 loss narrowed to $18.5 million, an improvement from the $44.8 million loss in the previous quarter. The retailer also saw a slight decline in revenue, down to $673.9 million from $732.4 million.

GameStop’s Bitcoin Holdings Rise with Market Growth

During the quarter, GameStop purchased 4,710 Bitcoin for $500 million, in line with its new investment strategy. The Bitcoin holdings were valued at $528.6 million by the end of the quarter, generating an unrealized gain of $28.6 million. “We use Coinbase pricing to measure fair value each reporting period,” the company stated in its filing.

Bitcoin’s price increase helped lift the value of GameStop’s holdings by approximately 18% since early May. This growth has placed GameStop among a growing group of publicly traded firms diversifying into digital assets. GameStop’s investment strategy marks a significant move into crypto markets, despite the inherent volatility.

Shares Rise After Earnings, Bitcoin Boosts Finances

GameStop’s revenue saw a slight decline due to reduced hardware and software sales, reflecting ongoing challenges in the retail sector. However, the company’s operating losses narrowed to $9.2 million, down from $10.8 million in the previous quarter. This improvement was largely driven by lower selling, general, and administrative expenses.

The company’s collectibles segment, including trading cards and pop-culture merchandise, continued to perform well, accounting for almost a third of sales. GameStop ended the quarter with $6.1 billion in cash and equivalents, excluding digital assets. With its cash reserves and Bitcoin holdings, GameStop remains in a strong financial position.

Following the earnings release, GameStop’s shares rose by 1.5%, with after-hours trading seeing a jump of up to 5.7%. The company’s strategic move into digital assets has gained attention in the market, signaling potential growth. GameStop’s future financial performance will likely depend on the continued success of its evolving business strategy.

