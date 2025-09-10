GameStop Posts Narrower Loss in Q2 as Bitcoin Holdings Lift Balance Sheet

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 10:25
Bitcoin
BTC$111,457.5-0.25%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1557+0.12%
Movement
MOVE$0.1276+1.51%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016003+0.26%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0001324+89.68%
GAMESTOP
GAMESTOP$0.0000766+0.64%

In brief

  • GameStop disclosed 4,710 BTC on its balance sheet, valued at $528.6 million with $28.6 million in unrealized gains.
  • Net loss narrowed to $18.5 million from a $44.8 million profit in Q1.
  • Revenue slipped to $673.9 million from $732.4 million while operating costs fell as collectibles sales rose.

GameStop narrowed its quarterly loss after booking $528 million of Bitcoin on its balance sheet, a move that ranks among the largest corporate wagers on the crypto since Strategy’s headline-grabbing buys.

The Grapevine, Texas-based company reported a net loss of $18.5 million for the quarter ended August 2, compared with a $44.8 million profit in the prior three months. 

Revenue slipped to $673.9 million from $732.4 million in the previous quarter, weighed by declines in hardware and software sales.

GameStop disclosed that it purchased 4,710 BTC during the quarter at a cost of $500 million, in line with an investment policy adopted earlier this year. 

The holdings were valued at $528.6 million at quarter-end, generating an unrealized gain of $28.6 million. The company said it uses Coinbase pricing to measure fair value each reporting period, its filing showed.

The addition of Bitcoin places GameStop among a small but growing group of publicly traded firms that have diversified into digital assets, exposing their financial statements to swings in crypto markets. 

Bitcoin’s price has risen about 18% since early May, helping bolster the carrying value of GameStop’s holdings.

The retailer has been reshaping its finances under Chairman Ryan Cohen, raising cash through a $2.7 billion convertible bond sale earlier this year and divesting international units in Canada and France. 

GameStop ended the quarter with $6.1 billion in cash and equivalents, excluding its digital assets.

Operating losses narrowed to $9.2 million from $10.8 million in the previous quarter, aided by lower selling, general, and administrative costs. 

Collectibles, including trading cards and pop-culture merchandise, remained a bright spot, accounting for nearly a third of sales.

Shares of GameStop were up 1.5% on the day and as much as 5.7% to $24.94 in after-hours trading following the release.

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/338745/gamestop-posts-narrower-loss-q2-bitcoin-holdings-lift-balance-sheet

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
SEED
SEED$0.001026-0.58%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000008+5.26%
FUND
FUND$0.018-40.00%
Share
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Share
SEAL: Largest NPM Cryptocurrency Attack Stole Under $50

SEAL: Largest NPM Cryptocurrency Attack Stole Under $50

In a surprise revelation about Cryptocurrency, SEAL has revealed what they call the “largest NPM supply chain attack in crypto history” – an event that resulted in financial loss of $50. This highlights both potency and specialities in the modern cyber threats. SEAL discloses that hackers broke into the Node Package Manager (NPM) on Tuesday. […]
NODE
NODE$0.08298-0.78%
CyberConnect
CYBER$1.8329+2.35%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/10 10:30
Share
AI company Cognition secures over $400 million in funding led by Founders Fund

AI company Cognition secures over $400 million in funding led by Founders Fund

PANews reported on September 10th that Cognition announced it has secured over $400 million in new funding, bringing its post-money valuation to $10.2 billion. This round was led by Founders Fund, with participation from existing investors including Lux , 8VC , Neo , and Elad Gil, as well as new investors such as Bain Capital Ventures and D1 Capital. Cognition is committed to advancing the field of AI coding agents.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1541+2.46%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002854-4.09%
FUND
FUND$0.018-40.00%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 10:21
Share

Trending News

More

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

SEAL: Largest NPM Cryptocurrency Attack Stole Under $50

AI company Cognition secures over $400 million in funding led by Founders Fund

Robinhood builds financial social media superapp for traders

NPM Hack Shows Supply Chain Threats Still Endanger Crypto