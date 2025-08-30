Gaming Firm Gumi Launches XRP Treasury

Japanese gaming and blockchain firm Gumi has launched a digital asset treasury built on XRP. The company announced a 2.5 billion yen ($17 million) XRP purchase to strengthen its role in financial services and cross-border payments.

Gumi Expands Crypto Treasury with Strategic XRP Purchase, Aligning with SBI

According to a press release, the decision was approved during a recent board meeting, marking the company’s latest step in building a digital asset treasury. The company explained that the XRP treasury move is part of its broader strategy to strengthen its blockchain-related financial services.

Earlier in 2025, Gumi acquired 1 billion yen (about $6.7 million) worth of Bitcoin, which is being used in staking protocols such as Babylon. This allowed the company to generate profits and enhance asset value by using digital assets as part of its business operations.

The new focus on XRP is not driven only by price speculation. Instead, the firm emphasized that XRP plays a central role in international remittances and liquidity networks. Gumi aims to participate directly in this ecosystem and expand its opportunities in the financial sector.

XRP is also at the heart of the international remittance strategy promoted by SBI Holdings. With SBI as Gumi’s largest shareholder, the acquisition shows strong alignment between the two companies. Ripple recently introduced its RLUSD stablecoin in Japan, which demonstrates that the country is moving towards increased use of XRP. Also, it is a source of liquidity which makes it a good long-term asset.

Gumi to Balance Bitcoin’s Store of Value with XRP’s Network Utility

Gumi explained that its treasury strategy will now revolve around Bitcoin and XRP. Bitcoin will be held as a value reserve while the company earns additional returns through lending, DeFi strategies, or wrapped BTC platforms. XRP will also be a network asset to fulfil financial demand. Both ways will enable Gumi to expand its footprint into payment and liquidity solutions.

With the combination of these two methods, the company aims to build a stronger blockchain business and boosts its corporate value over time. It also indicated it will keep monitoring market performance quarterly and check the market value of its crypto holdings. Any significant impact on earnings will be disclosed promptly.

The planned purchase period for XRP runs from September 2025 through February 2026. This provides Gumi with some months with which it can increase its XRP treasury. During this period, it can also incorporate the asset into its financial operations.

The move demonstrates a general trend among Japanese and Asian corporations. Many of them have been adding multiple digital assets crypto treasury. A recent example is China’s Linklogis’ partnership with the XRP Ledger to power global supply chain finance. The addition of XRP to its portfolio alongside Bitcoin is evidence that Gumi feels blockchain will play a significant role in its financial framework.

Paul Paul Adedoyin is a crypto journalist with 4+ years experience who provides timely news, in-depth research, and insightful content to inform and empower his audience. His works have been featured on sites such as CryptoMode, CryptoNewsFlash among others.

He holds a degree in Geophysics from OAU, Nigeria. When he’s not writing, he loves watching soccer and reading educative journals.

He can be reached via [email protected]