Gap to add beauty products at Old Navy stores

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 22:05
Union
U$0.01197+139.40%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01657-1.95%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09809-1.81%
Movement
MOVE$0.1148-4.25%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016582-7.53%

A sign hangs in a GAP Outlet store window on May 29, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Scott Olson | Getty Images

Gap on Thursday announced it’s expanding into beauty starting with its Old Navy brand, a strategic shift by the apparel company.

Its initial test will feature beauty and personal care products at 150 Old Navy stores, including dedicated beauty associates and some shop-in-shops. The company plans to scale the beauty business next year.

It is unclear if the company eventually plans to put beauty products in Gap brand stores.

“Gap Inc. sees a clear and meaningful opportunity to expand into this category with plans for a phased launch, starting with an initial test-and-learn expression at Old Navy later this fall,” the company said in a statement.

The stock was trading roughly 2% higher Thursday morning following a brief halt.

The beauty segment has proven to be one of the most resilient in retail in recent years despite high inflation and worries about tariffs. Gap cited Euromonitor data that said the beauty and personal care market is one of the fastest growing categories in the U.S., projected to exceed $100 billion this year.

Even so, the success of beauty products has made it a more competitive space than ever.

The company said it will also expand its accessories business after seeing “strong customer reception” to its present products.

The new move comes as Gap has seen a resurgence over the past two years.

“This momentum is enabling Gap Inc. to seize exciting opportunities for growth and innovation, helping ensure the company remains competitive and successful in the future,” the statement said.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/04/gap-old-navy-beauty-products.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2778-1.97%
SphereX
HERE$0.00027+17.39%
MAY
MAY$0.04302+0.77%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56
Share
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown. The MEME coin named Glonk was launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms, and the founders of the two platforms personally came out to promote the platform. This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the market, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME issuance platforms.
FUNToken
FUN$0.00929-1.38%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.004129+5.95%
MAY
MAY$0.04302+0.77%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 14:00
Share
Presales Reshaping the 2025 Market: Discover the 7 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now

Presales Reshaping the 2025 Market: Discover the 7 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now

What happens when raw culture collides with unstoppable market momentum? Meme coins, once brushed aside as internet jokes, are now rewriting the rules of wealth creation. From viral communities to progressive price engines, these tokens no longer whisper, they roar. In 2025, the hunt for the best new meme coins to buy now has never
Memecoin
MEME$0.002387-7.40%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00729-2.92%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 22:15
Share

Trending News

More

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Presales Reshaping the 2025 Market: Discover the 7 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

SWIFT Chief Executive Targets XRP! "Banks Won't Use XRP!"