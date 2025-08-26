Gas prices in Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin jumped up to 27 cents

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 11:14
Threshold
T$0.01576-8.95%
U
U$0.01172-12.86%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017612-14.14%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002686-6.05%

Gas prices just jumped across the Midwest after the Whiting refinery in Indiana, the largest inland crude facility in the U.S., shut down key units last Tuesday.

The outage came after days of heavy rainfall and flash flooding in the area. The impact? Drivers in Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin started this week staring at pump prices that were up as much as 27 cents compared to last Monday.

That data came from the American Automobile Association, which showed also that nationally, gas prices barely budged, rising just 2 cents, showing how isolated and regional the damage really is.

BP managed to bring back one of its two primary processing units on Monday. But the partial restart didn’t ease any pressure. There’s simply not enough slack in the system. 

With Labor Day weekend starting in just a few days, and travel demand expected to spike, drivers in the region are likely stuck with high costs until at least mid-September.

Whiting shutdown slams Midwest as Canton refinery stays offline

The Whiting facility, owned by BP, has a capacity of 435,000 barrels per day, and when it goes down, it hits the region’s supply fast. And this time, things are even tighter because Marathon Petroleum’s refinery in Canton, Ohio, is also out.

That plant, which processes 100,000 barrels per day, is undergoing scheduled maintenance that started earlier this month. The full turnaround is expected to last into early or mid-September. So now, the two most important regional plants are either down or running below normal capacity at the same time.

On top of that, Midwest gasoline inventories are already low. They’re sitting below both last year’s levels and the five-year seasonal average. That’s made everything worse, and even a full Whiting restart wouldn’t have fixed it in time for Labor Day. It’s too late. The gas that’s already in the system is all there is for now.

Meanwhile, oil futures just keep rising. Brent crude closed Monday at $68.80, up $1.07 or 1.58%. West Texas Intermediate ended the session at $64.80, climbing $1.14, or 1.79%.

The rally has been building since last week and shows no sign of slowing down. The reason is the growing risk of supply disruption from Russia as the war in Ukraine continues to escalate.

Sanctions, drone attacks and tariffs trigger more oil price pressure

Tensions in Eastern Europe have bled straight into oil markets again. U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that if peace talks between Russia and Ukraine don’t produce results within two weeks, Washington will impose more sanctions on Moscow.

He also warned that India could face new tariffs for continuing to buy Russian crude. Trump’s approach has added pressure to an already fragile market that’s still reacting to physical attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.

Over the weekend, U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Russia had made “significant concessions” toward a deal. But on the ground, that hasn’t stopped Ukraine from ramping up its drone strikes. On Sunday, a drone attack caused a huge fire at the Ust-Luga fuel terminal.

Russian officials confirmed the blaze. Separately, a fire at the Novoshakhtinsk refinery, also linked to drone activity, was still burning on Sunday. That facility normally processes around 100,000 barrels per day for export.

Even with these disruptions, Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, said their impact on supply is being balanced by OPEC+. The group has been slowly reversing its earlier production cuts and is now adding barrels back into the market.

Eight members of OPEC+ are meeting on September 7 and are expected to approve another production increase. That’s not the only market-moving event on the calendar. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled on Friday that the Fed might cut interest rates in September.

That’s given investors a boost in risk appetite. But not everyone’s optimistic. Priyanka Sachdeva, a senior market analyst at Phillip Nova, said both oil benchmarks still look flat. She added that markets believe Trump’s tariffs will eventually hurt global growth, which could slow down fuel demand.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/gas-prices-surge-in-midwest/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Circle: CCTP V2 is now live on Solana blockchain

Circle: CCTP V2 is now live on Solana blockchain

PANews reported on June 21 that Circle tweeted that its cross-chain transfer protocol CCTP V2 has been launched on the Solana blockchain, supporting developers and users to quickly transfer funds,
CROSS
CROSS$0.22343-1.31%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0572-7.14%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00683+3.32%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 11:30
Share
Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025

Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Decrypt, the Bitcoin sidechain project Plasma, which focuses on stablecoins, plans to launch the mainnet in late summer 2025, with the main
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0572-7.14%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 08:12
Share
Trump Family Pushed Into Crypto By Fragile Financial System

Trump Family Pushed Into Crypto By Fragile Financial System

The post Trump Family Pushed Into Crypto By Fragile Financial System appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trump Family Pushed Into Crypto By Fragile Financial System Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Rubmar is a crypto enthusiast who likes learning and improving constantly. She enjoys reporting on the latest news and developments in the crypto industry. Rubmar also enjoys scrapbooking, crafting, simulation games, and watching football. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/eric-trump-explains-familys-pro-crypto-shift/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.235-4.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017603-14.17%
Sign
SIGN$0.0698-2.11%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/26 11:15
Share

Trending News

More

Circle: CCTP V2 is now live on Solana blockchain

Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025

Trump Family Pushed Into Crypto By Fragile Financial System

Brazilian listed company Méliuz spent $28.61 million to purchase 275.43 Bitcoins

The Next Federal Reserve FOMC Meeting Triggers Market Speculation