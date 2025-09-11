GBP down marginally ahead of trade/IP data Friday – Scotiabank

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is down 0.2% against the US Dollar (USD) and a mid-performer among the G10 as we head into Thursday’s NA session, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.

GBP continues to trade just above the descending trend line

“Markets are waiting on Friday’s trade and industrial production figures, with a calendar that will remain heavy into next Thursday’s BoE as we look to employment on Tuesday and CPI on Wednesday. Markets are expecting a hold at next week’s meeting and the short-term rates market has been softening its pricing of cuts, offering the GBP some fundamental support via yield spreads.”

“The latest downward drift in GBP has pull its RSI back toward neutral, and price action remains muted overall. The GBP continues to trade just above the previously broken descending trend line drawn from the early summer highs, and it currently roughly coincides with the 50 day MA (1.3465). We look to a near-term range bound between 1.3450 and 1.3550.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/gbp-down-marginally-ahead-of-trade-ip-data-friday-scotiabank-202509111150

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

As the global asset tokenization wave sweeps across the world, Hong Kong is becoming a key testing ground for on-chain asset layout. According to PANews, many domestic companies holding physical assets have also heard the news and are seeking to put their assets on the chain for tokenized financing. The most common compliance solution is to confirm the ownership of domestic assets on the alliance chain, then set up a main body in Hong Kong to control domestic assets, and then issue tokens for financing. At present, Hong Kong's RWA industry is still crossing the river by feeling the stones.
a16z recovers X account after hack promoting fraudulent token

a16z recovers X account after hack promoting fraudulent token

Crypto venture capital firm a16z (Andreessen Horowitz) has regained control of its official X account after hackers briefly took it over to promote a fraudulent token. On June 18, 2025, the official X account of a16z was compromised, granting unauthorized…
New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

a16z recovers X account after hack promoting fraudulent token

Poll: More than 70% of Americans agree that Iran poses a threat to the US

I Used Crypto to Buy Gift Cards for My Weekly Shopping—Here’s How It Went