GBP is outperforming with modest gain – Scotiabank

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 21:59
NEAR
NEAR$2.371-4.00%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016582-7.53%
Mind-AI
MA$0.0005318+0.22%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000071-26.04%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002594-8.79%

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is up marginally against the US Dollar (USD) and outperforming all of the G10 currencies as we head into Thursday’s NA session. Fundamental releases have been limited to second tier data, suggesting that the GBP’s relative outperformance can be attributed to a recovery in sentiment following Tuesday’s fiscal turbulence, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.

GBP is supported by sentiment and recovery from fiscal turbulence

“The path forward remains challenging as markets consider the looming Nov 26 budget and its implications for growth, however the anticipated fiscal restraint remains a critical source of confidence for markets and should serve to limit the recent spiral in borrowing costs.”

“The outlook for relative central bank policy remains supportive and the 2Y UK-US spread is hitting a fresh marginal high at levels last seen in October. As with EUR, markets are slowly shedding their easing bias, offering the GBP support as cuts are priced out.”

“The RSI has recovered back to 50 and the 50 day MA (1.3483) remains a powerful level attracting near-term congestion. This week’s extended candle shadows have highlighted the importance of support below 1.3400, and resistance appears limited ahead of 1.3600. We look to a near-term range bound between 1.3400 support and 1.3500 resistance.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/gbp-is-outperforming-with-modest-gain-scotiabank-202509041125

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2778-1.97%
SphereX
HERE$0.00027+17.39%
MAY
MAY$0.04302+0.77%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56
Share
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown. The MEME coin named Glonk was launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms, and the founders of the two platforms personally came out to promote the platform. This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the market, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME issuance platforms.
FUNToken
FUN$0.00929-1.38%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.004129+5.95%
MAY
MAY$0.04302+0.77%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 14:00
Share
Presales Reshaping the 2025 Market: Discover the 7 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now

Presales Reshaping the 2025 Market: Discover the 7 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now

What happens when raw culture collides with unstoppable market momentum? Meme coins, once brushed aside as internet jokes, are now rewriting the rules of wealth creation. From viral communities to progressive price engines, these tokens no longer whisper, they roar. In 2025, the hunt for the best new meme coins to buy now has never
Memecoin
MEME$0.002387-7.40%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00729-2.92%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 22:15
Share

Trending News

More

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Presales Reshaping the 2025 Market: Discover the 7 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

SWIFT Chief Executive Targets XRP! "Banks Won't Use XRP!"