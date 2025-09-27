The post GBP/USD edges higher as Greenback eases appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD edges higher as Greenback eases after US PCE and UoM sentiment data The British Pound (GBP) gains traction against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, with GBP/USD snapping a two-day losing streak. At the time of writing, the pair is hovering near 1.3393, staging a modest recovery after dropping to its weakest level in about seven weeks on Thursday. Read More… Pound Sterling remains on backfoot ahead of US PCE Inflation The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades with caution around 1.3330 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Friday, around the seven-week low at 1.3324 posted on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair faces selling pressure as the US Dollar (USD) trades firmly ahead of the United States (US) Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for August, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. Read More… GBP/USD stays near 1.3350 as traders adopt caution due to UK inflation risks GBP/USD holds ground after two days of losses, trading around 1.3350 during the Asian hours on Friday. The downside of the pair could be restrained as the Pound Sterling (GBP) may gain ground on the United Kingdom’s (UK) inflation risks and the uncertain Bank of England’s (BoE) policy stance. Read More… Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-price-news-and-forecast-gbp-usd-edges-higher-as-greenback-eases-202509261429 The post GBP/USD edges higher as Greenback eases appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD edges higher as Greenback eases after US PCE and UoM sentiment data The British Pound (GBP) gains traction against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, with GBP/USD snapping a two-day losing streak. At the time of writing, the pair is hovering near 1.3393, staging a modest recovery after dropping to its weakest level in about seven weeks on Thursday. Read More… Pound Sterling remains on backfoot ahead of US PCE Inflation The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades with caution around 1.3330 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Friday, around the seven-week low at 1.3324 posted on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair faces selling pressure as the US Dollar (USD) trades firmly ahead of the United States (US) Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for August, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. Read More… GBP/USD stays near 1.3350 as traders adopt caution due to UK inflation risks GBP/USD holds ground after two days of losses, trading around 1.3350 during the Asian hours on Friday. The downside of the pair could be restrained as the Pound Sterling (GBP) may gain ground on the United Kingdom’s (UK) inflation risks and the uncertain Bank of England’s (BoE) policy stance. Read More… Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-price-news-and-forecast-gbp-usd-edges-higher-as-greenback-eases-202509261429