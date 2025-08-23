GBP/USD extends losing streak as strong US PMI fuels Dollar strength

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 04:55
NEAR
NEAR$2.695+10.13%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10248+1.73%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.245+5.95%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021955+0.64%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02911+9.02%

GBP/USD extends losing streak as strong US PMI fuels Dollar strength, Jackson Hole in focus

The British Pound (GBP) extends its decline for the fourth consecutive day against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, with GBP/USD slipping below the 1.3450 level. At the time of writing, the pair is trading near 1.3435, weighed down by a stronger Greenback and diverging economic signals. Read More…

 

Pound Sterling rises on strong flash UK PMI numbers

The Pound Sterling (GBP) attracts bids against its major peers on Thursday after the release of the upbeat preliminary United Kingdom (UK) S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for August. The report showed that the Composite PMI rose at a faster pace to 53.0, compared to expectations of 51.6 and the prior reading of 51.5. Read More…

GBP/USD softens to near 1.3450 ahead of UK/US PMI releases

The GBP/USD pair drifts lower to around 1.3450 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday, pressured by a modest rebound in the US Dollar (USD). Traders await the preliminary reading of S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for August from the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US), which are due later on Thursday. On Friday, all eyes will be on the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole symposium. Read More…

 

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-price-news-and-forecast-gbp-usd-extends-losing-streak-as-strong-us-pmi-fuels-dollar-strength-202508211555

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Crypto for Payments 2025: Why BlockDAG Outpaces XRP, Litecoin & TRON

Best Crypto for Payments 2025: Why BlockDAG Outpaces XRP, Litecoin & TRON

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/best-crypto-for-payments-2025-why-blockdag-outpaces-xrp-litecoin-tron/
XRP
XRP$3.0769+7.88%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02198+0.71%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003064+7.28%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 06:00
Share
OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

PANews reported on June 19 that OpenAI announced that ChatGPT 's "recording mode" has been officially launched for Pro , Enterprise , and Edu users, and currently supports macOS desktop
Mode Network
MODE$0.001974+7.92%
Propy
PRO$0.7467+3.33%
EDU Coin
EDU$0.1428+6.96%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:41
Share
Powell Hints at Rate Cuts Amid Labor Market Weakness

Powell Hints at Rate Cuts Amid Labor Market Weakness

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/powell-hints-rate-cuts-september/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02198+0.71%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 05:38
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto for Payments 2025: Why BlockDAG Outpaces XRP, Litecoin & TRON

OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

Powell Hints at Rate Cuts Amid Labor Market Weakness

Whale Activity Ongoing In These Digital Assets - Here's How Much ADA, SUI, SHIB & XYZVerse (XYZ) Price Skyrockets If...

‘Very good sign’: Grayscale, Bitwise, and more file amendments for spot XRP ETF proposals