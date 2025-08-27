GBP/USD may regain its ground amid less further rate cuts by the BoE

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 15:53
NEAR
NEAR$2.507+3.98%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.418+1.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10079+0.04%
FORM
FORM$3.5557+5.48%
READY
READY$0.003217--%
MAY
MAY$0.0454-0.04%

GBP/USD falls to near 1.3450, upside appears on fading BoE rate cut bets

GBP/USD retraces its recent gains from the previous session, trading around 1.3450 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair may regain its ground as the Pound Sterling (GBP) receives support from the dampened likelihood of further Bank of England (BoE) rate cuts, driven by persistent inflationary pressures. Inflation in the UK economy has been accelerating at a faster pace in recent months.

Catherine Mann, a member of the BoE Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), said on Tuesday that the bank rate should be held persistently to lean against inflation risks. She also stated, “I stand ready for a forceful policy action, in the form of larger, more rapid Bank Rate cuts, should the downside risks to domestic demand start materializing.” Read more…

GBP/USD churns chart paper near key figures ahead of quiet session

GBP/USD rebounded from early-week losses on Tuesday, bouncing back up from a fresh technical floor near the 1.3450 level. Cable has been drifting within familiar technical levels as broad-market investor sentiment grinds to a halt ahead of key US economic figures.

It’ll be a quiet market session on Wednesday; meaningful economic data is functionally absent on both sides of the Atlantic. Investors will be on the lookout for further political headlines from the Trump administration as traders await results from President Donald Trump’s attempt to directly “fire” Dr. Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve (Fed) Board of Governors on Monday. Read more…

GBP/USD recovers toward 1.3500 ahead of US consumer sentiment data

Following Monday’s bearish action, GBP/USD stages a rebound on Tuesday. At the time of press, the pair was up 0.25% on the day at 1.3485. The risk-averse market atmosphere caused GBP/USD to edge lower on Monday. Growing concerns over the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) independence, however, makes it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to gather strength and helps the pair gain traction on Tuesday.

United States (US) President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social late Monday that he has fired Fed Governor Lisa Cook. In response, Cook released a statement via her attorneys, noting that Trump has no authority to fire her and that she will carry out her duties. Read more…

 

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-price-news-and-forecast-gbp-usd-may-regain-its-ground-amid-less-further-rate-cuts-by-the-boe-202508270502

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitmain has partnered with listed company Ruihe Shuzhi to provide cloud computing mining services.

Bitmain has partnered with listed company Ruihe Shuzhi to provide cloud computing mining services.

PANews reported on August 27th that Bitmain and Hong Kong-listed Ruihe Digital Intelligence have officially reached a partnership. Ruihe will deploy Bitcoin (BTC) assets through Bitmain's HOST ANTMINER one-stop cloud mining service, expanding its revenue stream. This arrangement reduces operational complexity and risk exposure to hardware failures, energy management, and technical challenges. It allows Ruihe to conveniently deploy BTC assets and flexibly adjust its mining scale based on demand without being constrained by fixed assets. Under the terms of the service agreement, Ruihe also has the right to purchase mining machines, allowing it to directly control mining operations and hardware when necessary.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.16569+1.16%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.04895-0.06%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,814.09+0.71%
Share
PANews2025/08/27 15:57
Share
Trump Media Accelerates Crypto Portfolio with $6.4B Deal with Crypto.com

Trump Media Accelerates Crypto Portfolio with $6.4B Deal with Crypto.com

Trump Media is collaborating with Crypto.com in a $6.4B deal and has acquired $105 million in $CRO tokens as Crypto.com invests $50 million.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.416+1.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018857+6.00%
Cronos
CRO$0.22404+40.06%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/27 16:30
Share
PA Daily | Truth Social denies rumors of launching a new meme coin; 17 wallets out of 220 holders before Trump dinner have cleared TRUMP tokens

PA Daily | Truth Social denies rumors of launching a new meme coin; 17 wallets out of 220 holders before Trump dinner have cleared TRUMP tokens

GD Culture Group, a listed company, announced that it will invest $300 million to establish a reserve of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and TRUMP; four wallets withdrew approximately $23.82 million of NEIRO from CEX within four days, accounting for 24.2% of the total supply; 17 wallets out of the 220 holders before the Trump dinner have liquidated TRUMP tokens.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.416+1.92%
Neiro
NEIRO$0.0008477+5.39%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003153-4.13%
Share
PANews2025/05/13 17:30
Share

Trending News

More

Bitmain has partnered with listed company Ruihe Shuzhi to provide cloud computing mining services.

Trump Media Accelerates Crypto Portfolio with $6.4B Deal with Crypto.com

PA Daily | Truth Social denies rumors of launching a new meme coin; 17 wallets out of 220 holders before Trump dinner have cleared TRUMP tokens

Alibaba Cloud Pushes Into Crypto Dev as Sui Gets AI Move Coding Integration in ChainIDE

PA Daily | Futu Securities launches BTC, ETH and USDT deposit services; China’s central bank announces interest rate cuts and reserve requirement ratio cuts