GBP/USD turns fragile after weak PMI data [Video]

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 00:45
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling turns fragile after weak PMI data

GBP/USD finds it difficult to keep its footing following Monday’s recovery and trades marginally lower on the day at around 1.3500. The technical outlook suggests that the pair remains bearish in the short term.

Following a quiet Asian session, GBP/USD lost its traction as the disappointing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data weighed on Pound Sterling. Read more…

GBP/USD London continuation trade [Video]

In this forex trading video we cover the entry,exit reasons and management for our forex trade today on the GBP/USD and how you can trade the forex structure on daily, four, hourly, and 15 minute charts and how you can target the next support/resistance. In the last few videos we covered the steps to find and trade structure. In this video you will learn how we traded the GBP/USD structure today using the trading charts and price action. Read more…

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling remains below key technical resistance levels

After touching its highest level since early July above 1.3720 last Wednesday, GBP/USD made a sharp U-turn and suffered large losses in the second half of the week to close in negative territory. The pair holds its ground early Monday and clings to small gains at around 1.3500.

The Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious tone on further policy easing supported the US Dollar (USD), while the Bank of England’s (BoE) expected decision to maintain the status quo failed to help Pound Sterling find demand, causing GBP/USD to remain under bearish pressure. Read more…

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-price-news-and-forecast-gbp-usd-turns-fragile-after-weak-pmi-data-video-202509231207

Australia Cleas Path for Stablecoins: Here's What It Means for Crypto Distribution

Australia Cleas Path for Stablecoins: Here’s What It Means for Crypto Distribution

ASIC grants class relief for intermediaries handling licensed stablecoins, reducing the need for separate AFS licences. Exemption covers distribution, market, and clearing licences but still requires issuers to hold an AFS licence. Guidance updates to INFO 225 will add examples for stablecoins, meme coins, and wrapped tokens under financial laws.
SphereX
HERE$0.000219+9.50%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002358+5.12%
Blockonomi2025/09/18 23:56
Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

ETFs are no longer just for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Last week, three major altcoin exchange-traded funds launched and faced a crossroads.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004507+4.30%
XRP
XRP$2.8501+1.06%
Major
MAJOR$0.13414+0.75%
Coindoo2025/09/24 02:24
Kalshi Launches Blockchain Ecosystem Hub with Solana and Base Partnership

Kalshi Launches Blockchain Ecosystem Hub with Solana and Base Partnership

The regulated prediction market platform Kalshi announced today the launch of KalshiEco Hub, a new initiative partnering with Solana and Coinbase's Base network to drive blockchain-based prediction market innovation.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/18 06:15
Australia Cleas Path for Stablecoins: Here’s What It Means for Crypto Distribution

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

Kalshi Launches Blockchain Ecosystem Hub with Solana and Base Partnership

25% Bitcoin Strategy: CfC St. Moritz Partners with Sygnum Bank for Stronger Future

Fold Holdings to Launch Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe, Visa Partnership