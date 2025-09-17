GDC Stock Slumps 28% After $879 Million Bitcoin Treasury Move

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 19:50
DAR Open Network
D$0.03491+1.98%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,511.68+0.39%
Movement
MOVE$0.125+1.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017007-2.48%
Wink
LIKE$0.010141-0.25%

GD Culture Group Limited (GDC), a Nevada-based holding company focused on AI-driven digital human technology and live-streaming e-commerce, has entered into a share exchange agreement to acquire Pallas Capital Holding’s assets.

Notably, the transaction will hand the firm ownership of 7,500 Bitcoins (BTC). This positions it as a major player in the digital asset treasury space. However, the firm’s stock fell 28% after the news, highlighting investor caution.

GD Culture Group on Its Way to Become 14th Largest Corporate Bitcoin Holder

Sponsored

In the latest press release, GD Culture Group noted that the acquisition was approved by a majority of its shareholders under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(d) and the Nevada Revised Statutes. As part of the deal made on September 10, the company will issue approximately 39.2 million shares of common stock in exchange for Pallas Capital’s assets.

This includes the 7,500 BTC free of encumbrances. At current market prices, the stack is valued at $879 million. Notably, these holdings could position GDC as the 14th largest corporate Bitcoin holder globally. 

According to data from Bitcoin Treasuries, the firm could surpass entities like Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd, which has 6,894 BTC.

Xiaojian Wang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GD Culture, emphasized that the move places GDC in a strong position to benefit from Bitcoin’s expanding importance as both a store of value and a preferred asset for institutional reserves.

Sponsored

According to the executive, the deal is projected to enhance shareholder value. Furthermore, it will accelerate the company’s efforts to solidify its position in the digital asset market. Meanwhile, this acquisition comes after the company announced in May that it planned to sell $300 million in common stock. 

The proceeds were earmarked to support its crypto treasury strategy, including the purchase and long-term holding of Bitcoin and Official Trump (TRUMP) tokens.

GDC’s Bold Strategy Meets Market Resistance

Nonetheless, the firm’s latest move was met with investor skepticism. Google Finance data showed that GDC stock closed at $6.99, down 28%. In pre-market trading, stock prices saw a modest recovery of 3.72%.

Sponsored

GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) Stock Performance. Source: Google Finance

This response mirrors broader pressures on Bitcoin treasury companies in September 2025. BeInCrypto reported that yesterday, firms like Next Technology Holding (NXTT) and KindlyMD (NAKA) saw stock declines of 4.79% and over 55%, respectively. 

Furthermore, digital asset treasuries (DATs) have experienced collapsing market net asset values (mNAVs) for three consecutive months, underlining struggles to maintain purchasing power.

Despite this, Alexander Blume, Founder and CEO of Two Prime, noted that upcoming macroeconomic triggers could impact Bitcoin treasury companies. 

Sponsored

In a statement shared with BeInCrypto, Blume explained that a rate cut would be positive for corporate BTC vehicles. Why? Because it can lift BTC prices and attract new funding towards risk assets. 

Many of these firms rely on financing through PIPEs (Private Investments in Public Equity) and convertible debt, where investors expect to cycle in and out profitably. Thus, he added that, 

Thus, GDC’s acquisition of Pallas Capital highlights the growing trend of companies doubling down on Bitcoin reserves, even as the stock shows signs of volatility. While investor skepticism remains evident in GDC’s stock performance,  macroeconomic conditions and Bitcoin’s long-term value might validate its treasury strategy.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/gd-culture-group-bitcoin-treasury-acquisition/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PayPal expands P2P payments to include crypto transfers in U.S.

PayPal expands P2P payments to include crypto transfers in U.S.

PayPal is expanding its peer-to-peer payment system to allow U.S. users to send and receive cryptocurrencies directly within the PayPal app. PayPal has announced that it will soon allow U.S. users to send and receive crypto directly through its peer-to-peer…
Union
U$0.01307-18.88%
Suilend
SEND$0.5087+4.34%
SOON
SOON$0.3063+0.13%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/17 20:09
Share
HashKey OTC Global's revenue jumped 246% in the first half of 2025, with strong growth in revenue and trading volume

HashKey OTC Global's revenue jumped 246% in the first half of 2025, with strong growth in revenue and trading volume

HashKey OTC Global, an OTC trading platform under HashKey Group, announced today that in the first six months of 2025, trading volume increased by 140% year-on-year , revenue increased by
SIX
SIX$0.02207+0.77%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 13:10
Share
FUNToken's $5 Million Giveaway Moves Forward with Successful Security Audit

FUNToken's $5 Million Giveaway Moves Forward with Successful Security Audit

In a significant development for its community engagement strategies, FUNToken has announced the successful completion of a security audit for its $5 million giveaway smart contract, conducted by the renowned blockchain security firm, CredShields. The completion of this audit is a crucial component in guaranteeing the security and reliability of the forthcoming community reward campaign. The audit by CredShields demonstrates FUNToken's commitment to prioritizing user safety and trust in its operations. A spokesperson emphasized the importance of this milestone, stating, "Achieving this audit approval from CredShields is essential as it reassures our community of the robustness and safety of engaging with our platform. It allows our users to participate in the giveaway with increased confidence." The secure, audited smart contract is the backbone of a larger initiative to distribute $5 million in rewards to the FUNToken community. This initiative encourages community members to interact more deeply with FUNToken’s ecosystem, boosting engagement and fostering a sense of involvement and ownership among users. Looking ahead, FUNToken plans to launch the reward distribution in the coming weeks. This move is expected to drive greater participation within the FUNToken community and help expand the overall ecosystem. Advancing Community-First Initiatives The $5 million giveaway is not just a promotional tool but a reflection of FUNToken's dedication to community-centered growth. Through such initiatives, FUNToken aims to reinforce its vision of transparency and innovation in the blockchain space. About FUNToken As a pioneer in decentralized gaming and engagement infrastructure, FUNToken continues to develop a tokenized ecosystem that rewards community involvement and pushes the boundaries of gaming technology and Web3 adoption. Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005012-4.53%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08709-1.40%
Movement
MOVE$0.125+1.29%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 19:36
Share

Trending News

More

PayPal expands P2P payments to include crypto transfers in U.S.

HashKey OTC Global's revenue jumped 246% in the first half of 2025, with strong growth in revenue and trading volume

FUNToken's $5 Million Giveaway Moves Forward with Successful Security Audit

DeFi Dev increased its holdings by 62,700 SOL, and the treasury's holdings rose to 2,095,700 SOL

PANews X Space "The First Year of Crypto Stocks: The Present and Future of DAT Companies" live broadcast