️Gen AI drives 4,700% spike in U.S. shopping site traffic

🎙️ AI slop is no longer just something we read; now, we’ll be hearing it too. Companies are now releasing thousands of AI-generated podcasts daily, at just $1 per episode. The flood of low-cost, low-effort content is accelerating, and it’s not slowing down. As this noise grows, human-made content and authentic relationships will become more valuable and more premium. Meanwhile, some CEOs like Nvidia’s Jensen Huang warn that AI won’t make life easier, but busier, as it embeds itself into every part of our work and daily routines. We break it all down today. Stay curious.

3k AI Podcasts created weekly for $1 each

Nvidia CEO will make us Busier

AI Tools — Computing Power

AI Guides

Gen AI drives 4,700% spike in U.S. shopping site traffic

📰 AI News and Trends

Claude can now create and edit files

Claude will be integrated into Office 365 apps, ending Microsoft’s exclusive reliance on OpenAI

Nvidia unveils new GPU (Rubin CPX) designed for long-context inference. For users, the result will be improved performance on long-context tasks, such as video generation or software development.

ByteDance is pioneering a reverse-engineering strategy for reasoning in AI, called REverse-Engineered Reasoning (REER), where instead of training models to generate answers, they work backwards from high-quality human-written outputs to uncover the underlying reasoning steps, allowing their new model, DeepWriter-8B, to outperform many open-source systems and rival proprietary models like GPT-4o and Claude 3.5 in open-ended, creative tasks.

Ralph Lauren launched Ask Ralph, an AI stylist bot built with Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI, now live on its U.S. app. The chatbot gives outfit advice from natural prompts, mimicking an in-store stylist, with plans to expand globally, though some warn it could dilute the brand’s classic Americana identity.

🌐 Other Tech news

Amazon is Developing AR Glasses in Challenge to Meta

Jetson completed the first delivery of its personal aircraft, which took the vehicle for a test flight around Carlsbad in CA.

Following tariff changes and a dip in sales, the e-commerce platform is re-entering the US market, cutting prices by ~60% and increasing advertising to compete with Shein.

iPhone 17, iPhone Air, AirPods Pro 3, and everything else announced at Apple’s hardware event

Our Top 3 of the Day:

3k AI Podcasts created weekly for $1 each

Inception AI Personalities

Inception Point AI is mass-producing AI-hosted podcasts at $1 per episode, creating over 3,000 episodes weekly across 5,000 shows, using 184 AI agents and 50+ virtual personalities like “Claire Delish” and “Nigel Thistledown.” Led by former Wondery exec Jeanine Wright, the startup aims to flood niche audio markets profitably, with some episodes turning a profit after just 20 listens.

Their strategy mixes SEO-driven content, programmatic ads, and scalable AI-generated voices, positioning AI podcasts not as replacements but as a new genre. The bootstrapped team is also exploring short-form video, influencer avatars, and future monetization paths.

What we are reading:

Nvidia CEO will make us Busier

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says AI won’t make life easier, just faster and busier. Jensen Huang pushed back on the vision of a lazy, robot-run future, arguing that AI will actually make humans busier, not more idle. “Faster tools mean we’ll chase more ideas,” he said, predicting more work, not less, even as productivity grows.

He expects robotics to permeate all industries, from hospitals to farms, and acknowledges a four-day workweek might come, but only alongside a flood of new jobs and responsibilities. Huang believes AI will transform every job, grow GDP, and improve life quality, not replace work entirely.

🧰 AI Tool

Computing Power

RunPod — A cloud platform offering a wide range of NVIDIA GPUs, from RTX 4090s to H100s. It’s known for its competitive pricing and ease of use. Ideal for AI/ML model training, inference, and other GPU-intensive tasks.

Google Colab (Pro/Pro+) — An interactive notebook environment that provides access to NVIDIA GPUs. The free tier offers limited access, while the Pro and Pro+ tiers provide more powerful GPUs and longer runtimes. Great for experimenting, learning, and developing AI models in a Jupyter notebook environment.

Paperspace Gradient — An MLOps platform that provides access to a range of NVIDIA GPUs. It offers a user-friendly interface and tools for building, training, and deploying machine learning models. Suitable for individual developers and teams looking for an end-to-end platform for their ML projects.

Lambda Labs — A cloud provider that offers on-demand access to high-end NVIDIA GPUs, including the H100 and A100. Designed for deep learning and AI research, providing powerful hardware for demanding workloads.

Vast.ai — A marketplace for renting GPU computing power from a global network of providers. It’s known for its low prices and wide selection of GPUs.

Gen AI drives 4,700% spike in U.S. shopping site traffic

Adobe Digital Insights.

Traffic to U.S. retail websites from generative AI platforms like ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity surged 4,700% YoY in July, Adobe reports. Shoppers using AI are more engaged, spending 32% more time on sites, viewing 10% more pages, and bouncing 27% less.

While still smaller than paid search, AI-driven traffic is rapidly closing the gap, with conversion rates improving, from 49% lower in January to just 23% lower in July. Google AI Mode will become the default mode in the next days which will increase these numbers drastically. Adobe attributes the rise to growing trust in AI-generated links, with over 90% of users relying on LLM recommendations.

🧰 AI Guides

🛍️Gen AI drives 4,700% spike in U.S. shopping site traffic was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.