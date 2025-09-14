GENIUS Act spurs Tether’s USA₮ stablecoin expansion – Details

Key takeaways

Stablecoins are entering a new growth phase, with Tether launching USA₮ under U.S. regulations, Circle ramping up USDC supply, and Japan’s JPYC aiming for a ¥1 trillion milestone.

Tether just unveiled USA₮, a dollar-backed token designed to meet U.S. regulatory standards under the GENIUS Act, while rival Circle is quietly making moves.

Even players overseas, like Japan’s JPYC, are scaling up in a bid to ride the same global wave of demand.

Tether launches USA₮

Tether is making its biggest push yet into the American market with the launch of USA₮, a U.S. based stablecoin set to go live by year-end.

The move comes under the framework of the GENIUS Act, signed by President Trump in July, which set strict rules for dollar-backed tokens; requiring liquid reserves and monthly disclosures.

To meet those standards, USA₮ will be issued by Anchorage Digital Bank, with Cantor Fitzgerald as custodian and primary dealer.

Former White House crypto adviser Bo Hines has been tapped as CEO, and Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said the expansion will be “exorbitant” over the next 12–24 months.

About the launch, Hines said in a statement,

Circle joins the party

Tether’s not the only big guy around!

In just three hours yesterday, the USDC issuer minted more than $677 million worth of tokens, causing big chatter across the community.

Big mints like this usually indicate a push to shore up liquidity; useful if user demand suddenly spikes.

Can JPYC really hit ¥1 trillion?

On the other side of the world, there’s a bigger stablecoin goal!

JPYC’s ¥1 trillion ($6.6 billion) target sounds bold, but the numbers suggest it’s not far-fetched.

At that size, it would hold about 2-3% of today’s global stablecoin supply. That puts it on par with mid-tier players like DAI.

In terms of users, the math points to around 1 million holders, or closer to 100,000 if institutions take larger stakes.

With active stablecoin addresses already nearing 300,000 daily, adoption is widening fast.

If JPYC rides this wave through exchanges, DeFi, and payments, its trillion-yen goal looks more like timing than fantasy.