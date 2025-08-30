Geographz.com is a SCAM Please Don't Trust: Fake T-Shirts

\ I just wanted to do a quick public service announcement for anyone who is seeing ads for the Geographz anime t-shirt website.

But this is mostly my fault for making a purchase from an Instagram ad without googling the company first… If I had done so, I’d realize that they didn’t even sell clothing. They sell clorhing

They are scam artists, and I will show you my email thread with their customer service team to prove it.

But if you’re too lazy to read the whole thing, TL;DR is:

They have good social media ads showing sick t-shirt designs, vintage clothing, acid wash fabric In reality, they send ai-generated art on cheap nylon fabric not even close to the photos on their website

This review is as of August 2025, when I bought my shirt and Paypal sided with me and refunded me. Maybe they’ve changed their ways since then, but if you read our email thread below, you’ll highly doubt it. This is a calculated purposeful scam.

\

What I Bought

Look at that beautiful grey vintage-style acid-wash fabric t-shirt. With the new Glory of Team Rocket packs that came out, I was in the mood to get a Team Rocket shirt. They even put denim shorts in the background to reinforce the idea that the fabric almost looks like denim.

Beautiful right?

Not quite…

\ Here’s what the scam artists sent me.

Not only is the fabric completely different. What they sent was some cheap polyester cotton blend.

They didn’t even bother to get the right color shirt. This was some white-beige, rather than grey. IF the shirt was at least grey, I might have given them the benefit of the doubt.

The Meowth face as advertised:

Was completely missing (LOL) and not even the same design:

The text on the bottom left of the shirt was completely missing. Instead there was blurred gibberish, which hints that they used AI to generate the image. One downfall of ai image generation is they often blur text like this.

\

\ And the R had some weird white stain on it for some reason.

All in all, pretty safe to say this was false advertising or at the very least they made a mistake and sent me the wrong item, right?

Well let’s see what they had to say about it…

\

Geographz Customer Service: Scam Artist Hotline

So I reached out to them immediate and said:

\ Hi ,

I need a refund on this order I'd like to send it back at your shipping expense.

This is complete false advertising and the shirt looks nothing like your picture.

The color and shirt material aren't even the same. I'm surprised you bothered to make this.

\ While that last line was harsh, it’s true. No one who received this would accept it, so I wondered why they bothered? They must have known people would send this garbage back. At their request, I sent the photos of what I received (the same ones you see above) and the photos they advertised on their website.

\

Here was their response:

…crickets…

1 day passed

2 days passed

3 days passed.

\ On the 4th day, I told them I’d just get Paypal to reverse the charge and then they finally replied. (That’s what I call trust pilot 5-star service!)

Here’s their reply.

They started bartering like someone selling fake shoes at the flea market.

I told them no, refund everything or I’ll just talk to Paypal. Here’s what they said:

\

\ I said no.

\ \

The customer service agent said his salary isn’t a lot! That’s too bad. Maybe Geographz requires their customer service agents to pay for refunds out of their own pocket. That would suck! Anyway, I said no again and actually already opened a case with Paypal at that same time.

Here was their reply:

\

At that point, I talked to Paypal and they sided with me. I told them I refuse to ship the item back at my expense because it’s not my fault and Paypal refunded me directly.

I don’t know if Paypal got the money back from Geographz, but I don’t care as long as I got my money back.

So the moral of the story is…

Just Say NO! To Impulse Buys at 12am on Instagram

The real Team Rocket Approves this message.