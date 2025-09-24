The post Georgia Criminals Operating Scams While In Prison appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kansas City, Missouri, No Drone Zone sign on the Jackson County Detention Center which houses adult inmates. (Photo by: Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Imposter scams have long been among the most lucrative for scammers. According to the FTC, imposter scams cost Americans $2.95 billion, making imposter scams the second most costly scam behind only investment scams. While there are many variations of this scam. The most common variations have involved scammers contacting their victims posing as some governmental agency, such as the IRS, the Social Security Administration or, as often is the case, law enforcement such as the FBI. The scammer then, under a wide variety of pretenses, demands immediate payment or personal information that can lead to identity theft. Recently Russell Tafron Weatherspoon, was convicted of masterminding a multistate scam between March 2022 and April 2024 in which he and other co-conspirators called targeted victims throughout the country posing as local law enforcement officers using an app that allowed them to spoof the phone numbers of legitimate law enforcement agencies so that their calls would manipulate their targeted victims’ Caller ID to make the calls appear to be actually coming from real law enforcement officers. The scammers told their victims that arrest warrants had been issued for them due to their failure to appear to testify in a court proceeding that they had been subpoenaed to attend. The scammers, conversant with legal terminology, directed their victims to obtain a bond to avoid arrest. As startling as this may seem, on January 8, 2025 Anthony Sanders, another Georgia inmate and an accomplice were indicted on charges related to a jury duty scam in which Sanders called his victim, a 30 year nurse, posing as a Sarasota, Florida sheriff threatening arrest for… The post Georgia Criminals Operating Scams While In Prison appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kansas City, Missouri, No Drone Zone sign on the Jackson County Detention Center which houses adult inmates. (Photo by: Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Imposter scams have long been among the most lucrative for scammers. According to the FTC, imposter scams cost Americans $2.95 billion, making imposter scams the second most costly scam behind only investment scams. While there are many variations of this scam. The most common variations have involved scammers contacting their victims posing as some governmental agency, such as the IRS, the Social Security Administration or, as often is the case, law enforcement such as the FBI. The scammer then, under a wide variety of pretenses, demands immediate payment or personal information that can lead to identity theft. Recently Russell Tafron Weatherspoon, was convicted of masterminding a multistate scam between March 2022 and April 2024 in which he and other co-conspirators called targeted victims throughout the country posing as local law enforcement officers using an app that allowed them to spoof the phone numbers of legitimate law enforcement agencies so that their calls would manipulate their targeted victims’ Caller ID to make the calls appear to be actually coming from real law enforcement officers. The scammers told their victims that arrest warrants had been issued for them due to their failure to appear to testify in a court proceeding that they had been subpoenaed to attend. The scammers, conversant with legal terminology, directed their victims to obtain a bond to avoid arrest. As startling as this may seem, on January 8, 2025 Anthony Sanders, another Georgia inmate and an accomplice were indicted on charges related to a jury duty scam in which Sanders called his victim, a 30 year nurse, posing as a Sarasota, Florida sheriff threatening arrest for…

Georgia Criminals Operating Scams While In Prison

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 06:42
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9649+1.68%
RealLink
REAL$0.06052+1.08%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0141+1.25%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.158+1.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016011-5.99%

Kansas City, Missouri, No Drone Zone sign on the Jackson County Detention Center which houses adult inmates. (Photo by: Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Imposter scams have long been among the most lucrative for scammers. According to the FTC, imposter scams cost Americans $2.95 billion, making imposter scams the second most costly scam behind only investment scams. While there are many variations of this scam. The most common variations have involved scammers contacting their victims posing as some governmental agency, such as the IRS, the Social Security Administration or, as often is the case, law enforcement such as the FBI. The scammer then, under a wide variety of pretenses, demands immediate payment or personal information that can lead to identity theft.

Recently Russell Tafron Weatherspoon, was convicted of masterminding a multistate scam between March 2022 and April 2024 in which he and other co-conspirators called targeted victims throughout the country posing as local law enforcement officers using an app that allowed them to spoof the phone numbers of legitimate law enforcement agencies so that their calls would manipulate their targeted victims’ Caller ID to make the calls appear to be actually coming from real law enforcement officers. The scammers told their victims that arrest warrants had been issued for them due to their failure to appear to testify in a court proceeding that they had been subpoenaed to attend. The scammers, conversant with legal terminology, directed their victims to obtain a bond to avoid arrest.

As startling as this may seem, on January 8, 2025 Anthony Sanders, another Georgia inmate and an accomplice were indicted on charges related to a jury duty scam in which Sanders called his victim, a 30 year nurse, posing as a Sarasota, Florida sheriff threatening arrest for failure to show up for jury duty and demanding a payment of more than $12,000 through what he referred to as a “Bonding Transition Center” which was actually a Bitcoin ATM used to direct the funds to Sanders’ account. Again, through spoofing, the call appeared on the victim’s Caller ID as coming from the Sarasota Sheriff’s Department and the victim paid the funds. Prosecutors allege Sanders also used a cell phone smuggled in by a drone to commit the crime.

HOW TO AVOID THESE SCAMS

In regard to Sanders’ scam, initial contacts from courts regarding jury duty are always in writing through the mail although some systems will permit you to receive future notices through email. Under no circumstances will you receive telephone calls or text messages indicating that you have failed to report for jury duty. No court will demand payment over the phone for failing to appear for jury duty and no court ever requires a payment be made via cryptocurrencies. If you do receive such a call and you think that there is even the possibility that you might have forgotten to report for jury duty, merely call the local clerk of courts in order to get accurate information. Of course, anyone calling you and telling you that you can pay your fine over the phone using your credit card or a gift card is a scammer.

As for Weatherspoon’s scam, no legitimate law enforcement agency will call you on the phone and threaten arrest unless a payment is made. Official notices for missing a court appearance would be sent by mail rather than a phone call. In this instance, anyone receiving such a call who might be concerned that the call was legitimate should call the clerk’s office for the court where the trial was alleged to have occurred to confirm that indeed this was a scam.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/steveweisman/2025/09/23/georgia-criminals-operating-scams-while-in-prison/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Kazakhstan Pilots Tenge-Pegged Stablecoin with Solana and Mastercard

Kazakhstan Pilots Tenge-Pegged Stablecoin with Solana and Mastercard

Kazakhstan pilots Evo, a tenge-pegged stablecoin on Solana with Mastercard, aiming to modernize finance and boost global interoperability. Kazakhstan has introduced its first stablecoin project, marking a major step in the nation’s financial digitalization. The new token is called Evo (KZTE), and it is pegged one-to-one to the national currency, the tenge. It is jointly […] The post Kazakhstan Pilots Tenge-Pegged Stablecoin with Solana and Mastercard appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01203-0.66%
Boost
BOOST$0.10114+0.67%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01742-9.83%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 06:00
Share
Tether Seeks $500 Billion Valuation, Aims to Join Top Private Firms

Tether Seeks $500 Billion Valuation, Aims to Join Top Private Firms

TLDR Tether is in discussions to raise between $15 billion and $20 billion. The company aims for a valuation of approximately $500 billion. If successful, Tether will rank among the world’s most valuable private firms. Tether intends to offer new equity instead of selling existing stakes. Cantor Fitzgerald is advising on the potential deal with [...] The post Tether Seeks $500 Billion Valuation, Aims to Join Top Private Firms appeared first on Blockonomi.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/24 05:52
Share
‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

The post ‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOVE ISLAND GAMES — Episode 201 — Pictured: Ariana Madix — (Photo by: Ben Symons/PEACOCK via Getty Images) Ben Symons/PEACOCK via Getty Images We’ve got a text! It’s time for another season of Love Island Games. With fan-favorites returning in hopes of winning the $250,000 cash prize, read on to learn more about Love Island Games Season 2, including the release schedule so you don’t miss a second of drama. Love Island Games is a spinoff in the Love Island franchise that first premiered in 2023. The show follows a similar format to the original series, but with one major twist: all contestants are returning Islanders from previous seasons of Love Island from around the world, including the USA, UK, Australia and more. Another big difference is that games take on much more importance in Love Island Games than the mothership version, with the results “determining advantages, risks, and even who stays and who goes,” according to Peacock. Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is taking over hosting duties for Love Island Games Season 2, replacing Love Island UK star Maya Jama who hosted the first season. Iain Stirling returns as the show’s narrator, while UK alum Maura Higgins will continue to host the Saturday show Love Island: Aftersun. ForbesWho’s In The ‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Cast? Meet The IslandersBy Monica Mercuri Jack Fowler and Justine Ndiba were named the first-ever winners of Love Island Games in 2023. Justine had previously won Love Island USA Season 2 with Caleb Corprew, while Jack was a contestant on Love Island UK Season 4. In March 2024, Fowler announced on his Instagram story that he and Justine decided to remain “just friends.” The Season 2 premiere revealed the first couples of the season: Andrea Carmona and Charlie Georgios, Andreina Santos-Marte and Tyrique Hyde,…
Threshold
T$0.01555+0.58%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01466-0.74%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0141+1.24%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:50
Share

Trending News

More

Kazakhstan Pilots Tenge-Pegged Stablecoin with Solana and Mastercard

Tether Seeks $500 Billion Valuation, Aims to Join Top Private Firms

‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

Automakers tell regulators that Biden-era emission targets for 2027–2032 are impossible to reach

Tether Targets $500 Billion Valuation In New Equity Offering Amid US Expansion Plans