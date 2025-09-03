German digital asset custody company Tangany has completed €10 million in Series A funding

PANews reported on September 3rd that according to Crowdfundinsider, German digital asset custody company Tangany has completed a €10 million Series A financing round, led by Baader Bank, Elevator Ventures/Raiffeisen Bank International and Heliad Crypto Partners, with HTGF and Nauta Capital continuing to provide support.

Tangany, regulated by Germany's securities regulator, Bafin, said it is preparing for European expansion in accordance with the EU's MiCA rules. Tangany reports over €3 billion in assets under custody and serves over 700,000 accounts across more than 60 institutional clients. Tangany previously raised €7 million in seed funding in 2020.