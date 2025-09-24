German IFO Business Climate Index unexpectedly drops to 87.7 in September vs. 89.3 expected

German IFO Business Climate Index surprises to the downside in September.

EUR/USD extends losses below 1.1800 after German sentiment data.

The headline German IFO Business Climate Index unexpectedly fell to 87.7 in September from 89 in August. The data undermined the market expectations of 89.3.

Meanwhile, the Current Economic Assessment Index dropped to 85.7 during the same period from 86.4 in August, missing the estimated 86.5 reading.

The IFO Expectations Index, which indicates firms’ projections for the next six months, declined to 89.7 in September versus 91.6 previous and 92 expected.

Market reaction to the German IFO Survey

EUR/USD comes under fresh selling pressure following the downbeat German data to trade near 1.1780, 0.26% lower on the day at the press time.

Euro Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.25% 0.34% 0.30% 0.14% -0.38% 0.08% 0.24% EUR -0.25% 0.08% 0.05% -0.12% -0.63% -0.17% -0.02% GBP -0.34% -0.08% -0.04% -0.20% -0.65% -0.26% -0.14% JPY -0.30% -0.05% 0.04% -0.17% -0.66% -0.30% -0.08% CAD -0.14% 0.12% 0.20% 0.17% -0.48% -0.07% 0.11% AUD 0.38% 0.63% 0.65% 0.66% 0.48% 0.46% 0.63% NZD -0.08% 0.17% 0.26% 0.30% 0.07% -0.46% 0.19% CHF -0.24% 0.02% 0.14% 0.08% -0.11% -0.63% -0.19% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

This section below was published at 06:13 GMT as a preview of the German IFO Survey.

The German IFO Survey Overview

Germany’s IFO institute will publish its business survey for September on Wednesday at 08.00 GMT. The headline IFO Business Climate Index is expected to rise to 89.3 in September from the previous reading of 89.0.

Meanwhile, the Current Assessment sub-index is set to tick higher to 86.5 in September from August’s 86.4.

The IFO Expectations Index, which reflects firms’ projections for the next six months, is likely to rise to 92.0 in the reported month, as against a 91.6 figure printed in August.

How could the German IFO Survey affect EUR/USD?

EUR/USD trades on a negative note on the day in the lead up to the German IFO Business Survey. The major pair loses ground as the US Dollar strengthens after Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell struck a cautious tone on further easing on Tuesday.

If data comes in better than expected, it could lift the Euro (EUR), with the first upside barrier seen at the September 16 high of 1.1878. The next resistance level emerges at the September 17 high of 1.1918, en route to the 1.1200 psychological level.

To the downside, the September 19 low of 1.1728 will offer some comfort to buyers. Extended losses could see a drop to the September 10 low of 1.1682. The next contention level is located at the September 5 low of 1.1648.