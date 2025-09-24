The post German IFO Business Climate Index unexpectedly drops to 87.7 in September vs. 89.3 expected appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. German IFO Business Climate Index surprises to the downside in September. EUR/USD extends losses below 1.1800 after German sentiment data. The headline German IFO Business Climate Index unexpectedly fell to 87.7 in September from 89 in August. The data undermined the market expectations of 89.3. Meanwhile, the Current Economic Assessment Index dropped to 85.7 during the same period from 86.4 in August, missing the estimated 86.5 reading. The IFO Expectations Index, which indicates firms’ projections for the next six months, declined to 89.7 in September versus 91.6 previous and 92 expected. Market reaction to the German IFO Survey EUR/USD comes under fresh selling pressure following the downbeat German data to trade near 1.1780, 0.26% lower on the day at the press time. Euro Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.25% 0.34% 0.30% 0.14% -0.38% 0.08% 0.24% EUR -0.25% 0.08% 0.05% -0.12% -0.63% -0.17% -0.02% GBP -0.34% -0.08% -0.04% -0.20% -0.65% -0.26% -0.14% JPY -0.30% -0.05% 0.04% -0.17% -0.66% -0.30% -0.08% CAD -0.14% 0.12% 0.20% 0.17% -0.48% -0.07% 0.11% AUD 0.38% 0.63% 0.65% 0.66% 0.48% 0.46% 0.63% NZD -0.08% 0.17% 0.26% 0.30% 0.07% -0.46% 0.19% CHF -0.24% 0.02% 0.14% 0.08% -0.11% -0.63% -0.19% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote). This section below was published at 06:13 GMT as a preview of the German IFO Survey. The German IFO… The post German IFO Business Climate Index unexpectedly drops to 87.7 in September vs. 89.3 expected appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. German IFO Business Climate Index surprises to the downside in September. EUR/USD extends losses below 1.1800 after German sentiment data. The headline German IFO Business Climate Index unexpectedly fell to 87.7 in September from 89 in August. The data undermined the market expectations of 89.3. Meanwhile, the Current Economic Assessment Index dropped to 85.7 during the same period from 86.4 in August, missing the estimated 86.5 reading. The IFO Expectations Index, which indicates firms’ projections for the next six months, declined to 89.7 in September versus 91.6 previous and 92 expected. Market reaction to the German IFO Survey EUR/USD comes under fresh selling pressure following the downbeat German data to trade near 1.1780, 0.26% lower on the day at the press time. Euro Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.25% 0.34% 0.30% 0.14% -0.38% 0.08% 0.24% EUR -0.25% 0.08% 0.05% -0.12% -0.63% -0.17% -0.02% GBP -0.34% -0.08% -0.04% -0.20% -0.65% -0.26% -0.14% JPY -0.30% -0.05% 0.04% -0.17% -0.66% -0.30% -0.08% CAD -0.14% 0.12% 0.20% 0.17% -0.48% -0.07% 0.11% AUD 0.38% 0.63% 0.65% 0.66% 0.48% 0.46% 0.63% NZD -0.08% 0.17% 0.26% 0.30% 0.07% -0.46% 0.19% CHF -0.24% 0.02% 0.14% 0.08% -0.11% -0.63% -0.19% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote). This section below was published at 06:13 GMT as a preview of the German IFO Survey. The German IFO…

German IFO Business Climate Index unexpectedly drops to 87.7 in September vs. 89.3 expected

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 23:16
NEAR
NEAR$3.094+2.04%
1
1$0.014802-11.84%
SIX
SIX$0.02093+0.09%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00172268+0.84%
Movement
MOVE$0.1187+1.27%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.096+0.18%
  • German IFO Business Climate Index surprises to the downside in September.
  • EUR/USD extends losses below 1.1800 after German sentiment data.

The headline German IFO Business Climate Index unexpectedly fell to 87.7 in September from 89 in August. The data undermined the market expectations of 89.3.

Meanwhile, the Current Economic Assessment Index dropped to 85.7 during the same period from 86.4 in August, missing the estimated 86.5 reading.

The IFO Expectations Index, which indicates firms’ projections for the next six months, declined to 89.7 in September versus 91.6 previous and 92 expected.

Market reaction to the German IFO Survey

EUR/USD comes under fresh selling pressure following the downbeat German data to trade near 1.1780, 0.26% lower on the day at the press time.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.25%0.34%0.30%0.14%-0.38%0.08%0.24%
EUR-0.25%0.08%0.05%-0.12%-0.63%-0.17%-0.02%
GBP-0.34%-0.08%-0.04%-0.20%-0.65%-0.26%-0.14%
JPY-0.30%-0.05%0.04%-0.17%-0.66%-0.30%-0.08%
CAD-0.14%0.12%0.20%0.17%-0.48%-0.07%0.11%
AUD0.38%0.63%0.65%0.66%0.48%0.46%0.63%
NZD-0.08%0.17%0.26%0.30%0.07%-0.46%0.19%
CHF-0.24%0.02%0.14%0.08%-0.11%-0.63%-0.19%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

This section below was published at 06:13 GMT as a preview of the German IFO Survey.

The German IFO Survey Overview

Germany’s IFO institute will publish its business survey for September on Wednesday at 08.00 GMT. The headline IFO Business Climate Index is expected to rise to 89.3 in September from the previous reading of 89.0.

Meanwhile, the Current Assessment sub-index is set to tick higher to 86.5 in September from August’s 86.4.

The IFO Expectations Index, which reflects firms’ projections for the next six months, is likely to rise to 92.0 in the reported month, as against a 91.6 figure printed in August. 

How could the German IFO Survey affect EUR/USD?

EUR/USD trades on a negative note on the day in the lead up to the German IFO Business Survey. The major pair loses ground as the US Dollar strengthens after Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell struck a cautious tone on further easing on Tuesday. 

If data comes in better than expected, it could lift the Euro (EUR), with the first upside barrier seen at the September 16 high of 1.1878. The next resistance level emerges at the September 17 high of 1.1918, en route to the 1.1200 psychological level. 

To the downside, the September 19 low of 1.1728 will offer some comfort to buyers. Extended losses could see a drop to the September 10 low of 1.1682. The next contention level is located at the September 5 low of 1.1648. 

German economy FAQs

The German economy has a significant impact on the Euro due to its status as the largest economy within the Eurozone. Germany’s economic performance, its GDP, employment, and inflation, can greatly influence the overall stability and confidence in the Euro. As Germany’s economy strengthens, it can bolster the Euro’s value, while the opposite is true if it weakens. Overall, the German economy plays a crucial role in shaping the Euro’s strength and perception in global markets.

Germany is the largest economy in the Eurozone and therefore an influential actor in the region. During the Eurozone sovereign debt crisis in 2009-12, Germany was pivotal in setting up various stability funds to bail out debtor countries. It took a leadership role in the implementation of the ‘Fiscal Compact’ following the crisis – a set of more stringent rules to manage member states’ finances and punish ‘debt sinners’. Germany spearheaded a culture of ‘Financial Stability’ and the German economic model has been widely used as a blueprint for economic growth by fellow Eurozone members.

Bunds are bonds issued by the German government. Like all bonds they pay holders a regular interest payment, or coupon, followed by the full value of the loan, or principal, at maturity. Because Germany has the largest economy in the Eurozone, Bunds are used as a benchmark for other European government bonds. Long-term Bunds are viewed as a solid, risk-free investment as they are backed by the full faith and credit of the German nation. For this reason they are treated as a safe-haven by investors – gaining in value in times of crisis, whilst falling during periods of prosperity.

German Bund Yields measure the annual return an investor can expect from holding German government bonds, or Bunds. Like other bonds, Bunds pay holders interest at regular intervals, called the ‘coupon’, followed by the full value of the bond at maturity. Whilst the coupon is fixed, the Yield varies as it takes into account changes in the bond’s price, and it is therefore considered a more accurate reflection of return. A decline in the bund’s price raises the coupon as a percentage of the loan, resulting in a higher Yield and vice versa for a rise. This explains why Bund Yields move inversely to prices.

The Bundesbank is the central bank of Germany. It plays a key role in implementing monetary policy within Germany, and central banks in the region more broadly. Its goal is price stability, or keeping inflation low and predictable. It is responsible for ensuring the smooth operation of payment systems in Germany and participates in the oversight of financial institutions. The Bundesbank has a reputation for being conservative, prioritizing the fight against inflation over economic growth. It has been influential in the setup and policy of the European Central Bank (ECB).

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/when-is-the-german-ifo-survey-and-how-it-could-affect-eur-usd-202509240613

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

‘Dr. Quinn’ Co-Stars Jane Seymour And Joe Lando Reuniting In New Season Of ‘Harry Wild’

‘Dr. Quinn’ Co-Stars Jane Seymour And Joe Lando Reuniting In New Season Of ‘Harry Wild’

The post ‘Dr. Quinn’ Co-Stars Jane Seymour And Joe Lando Reuniting In New Season Of ‘Harry Wild’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Joe Lando and Janey Seymour in “Harry Wild.” Courtesy: AMC / Acorn Jane Seymour is getting her favorite frontier friend to join her in her latest series. In the mid-90s Seymour spent six seasons as Dr. Micheala Quinn on Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman. During the run of the series, Dr. Quinn met, married, and started a family with local frontiersman Byron Sully, also known simply as Sully, played by Joe Lando. Now, the duo will once again be partnering up, but this time to solve crimes in Seymour’s latest show, Harry Wild. In the series, literature professor Harriet ‘Harry’ Wild found herself at crossroads, having difficulty adjusting to retirement. After a stint staying with her police detective son, Charlie, Harry begins to investigate crimes herself, now finding an unlikely new sleuthing partner, a teen who had mugged Harry. In the upcoming fifth season, now in production in Dublin, Ireland, Lando will join the cast, playing Pierce Kennedy, the new State Pathologist, who becomes a charming and handsome natural ally for Harry. Promotional portrait of British actress Jane Seymour (born Joyce Penelope Wilhelmina Frankenberg), as Dr. Michaela ‘Mike’ Quinn, and American actor Joe Lando, as Byron Sully, as they pose with horses for the made-for-tv movie ‘Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman: the Movie,’ 1999. (Photo by Spike Nannarello/CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images) Getty Images Emmy-Award Winner Seymour also serves as executive producer on the series. The new season finds Harry and Fergus delving into the worlds of whiskey-making, theatre and musical-tattoos, chasing a gang of middle-aged lady burglars and working to deal with a murder close to home. Debuting in 2026, Harry Wild Season 5 will consist of six episodes. Ahead of the new season, a 2-part Harry Wild Special will debut exclusively on Acorn TV on Monday, November 24th. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/anneeaston/2025/09/17/dr-quinn-co-stars-jane-seymour-and-joe-lando-reuniting-in-new-season-of-harry-wild/
SIX
SIX$0.02095+0.19%
HARRY
HARRY$0.07337+2.45%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.03+1.55%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:05
Share
Vitalik Buterin lays out new Ethereum roadmap at EDCON

Vitalik Buterin lays out new Ethereum roadmap at EDCON

The post Vitalik Buterin lays out new Ethereum roadmap at EDCON appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. At EDCON 2025 in Osaka, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin delivered fresh details of Ethereum’s technical roadmap, delineating both short-term scaling goals and longer-term protocol transformations. The immediate priority, according to slides from the presentation, is scaling at the L1 level by raising the gas limit while maintaining decentralization. Tools such as block-level access lists, ZK-EVMs, gas repricing, and slot optimization were highlighted as means to improve throughput and efficiency. A central theme of the presentation was privacy, divided into protections for on-chain “writes” (transactions, voting, DeFi operations) and “reads” (retrieving blockchain state). Write privacy could be achieved through client-side zero-knowledge proofs, encrypted voting, and mixnet-based transaction relays. Read privacy efforts include trusted execution environments, private information retrieval techniques, dummy queries to obscure access patterns, and partial state nodes that reveal only necessary data. These measures aim to reduce information leakage across both ends of user interaction. In the medium term, Ethereum’s focus shifts to cross-Layer-2 interoperability. Vitalik described trustless L2 asset transfers, proof aggregation, and faster settlement mechanisms as key milestones toward a seamless rollup ecosystem. Faster slots and stronger finality, supported by techniques like erasure coding and three-stage finalization (3SF), are also in scope to enhance responsiveness and security. The roadmap also includes Stage 2 rollup advancements to strengthen verification efficiency, alongside a call for broader community participation to help build and maintain these improvements. The long-term “Lean Ethereum” blueprint emphasizes security, simplicity and optimization, with ambitions for quantum-resistant cryptography, formal verification of the protocol, and adoption of ideal primitives for hashing, signatures, and zero-knowledge proofs. Buterin stressed that these improvements are not just for scalability but to make Ethereum a stable, trustworthy foundation for the broader decentralized ecosystem. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.…
CROSS
CROSS$0.23334-5.13%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001683-2.37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017009+5.33%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:22
Share
Dogecoin Whale Wallets Add $300M in August — Meme Coin Frenzy Builds With MAGACOIN FINANCE Buzz

Dogecoin Whale Wallets Add $300M in August — Meme Coin Frenzy Builds With MAGACOIN FINANCE Buzz

Dogecoin whale wallets added $300M in August as meme coin frenzy grows. Analysts highlight MAGACOIN FINANCE as a hidden gem with supply scarcity and investor hype.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.31-3.47%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.006605+26.58%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002389-1.07%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 06:00
Share

Trending News

More

‘Dr. Quinn’ Co-Stars Jane Seymour And Joe Lando Reuniting In New Season Of ‘Harry Wild’

Vitalik Buterin lays out new Ethereum roadmap at EDCON

Dogecoin Whale Wallets Add $300M in August — Meme Coin Frenzy Builds With MAGACOIN FINANCE Buzz

Hyperliquid’s Bold Mission to Revolutionize Stablecoins

Trump meets Milei and promises support without bailout