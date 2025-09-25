The post Germany GfK Consumer Confidence Survey registered at -22.3 above expectations (-23.3) in October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended… The post Germany GfK Consumer Confidence Survey registered at -22.3 above expectations (-23.3) in October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…

Germany GfK Consumer Confidence Survey registered at -22.3 above expectations (-23.3) in October

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 16:04
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015979-6.03%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002292-0.39%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001598-4.36%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00010351-5.96%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.65688-8.38%


Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/germany-gfk-consumer-confidence-survey-registered-at-223-above-expectations-233-in-october-202509250600

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump-Linked WLFI Approves Token Buyback Plan for Enhanced Value

Trump-Linked WLFI Approves Token Buyback Plan for Enhanced Value

In a move aimed at revitalizing its declining value, World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a crypto project associated with the Trump family, has successfully passed a governance proposal to implement token buybacks and burns. The initiative comes after the platform faced significant price depreciation since its launch, prompting community-led measures to stabilize and increase the token’s [...]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.574-1.81%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2006-1.90%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.04082-5.37%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/19 19:37
Share
Why Is IREN Stock Spiking Overnight?

Why Is IREN Stock Spiking Overnight?

IREN Ltd (NASDAQ: IREN) shares are trending on Thursday. Check out the current price of IREN stock here. read more
WHY
WHY$0.0000000325+3.37%
SphereX
HERE$0.00024+4.80%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08215-3.81%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/25 15:43
Share
The number of crypto millionaires worldwide is expected to surge 40% to 241,700 by 2025.

The number of crypto millionaires worldwide is expected to surge 40% to 241,700 by 2025.

PANews reported on September 25th that according to the "Crypto Wealth Report 2025" released by Henley & Partners, the number of people worldwide holding more than $1 million in crypto assets increased by 40% over the past year to 241,700. Among them, the number of Bitcoin millionaires surged by 70% to 145,100. In June of this year, the total market capitalization of the digital asset market rebounded to $3.3 trillion, a year-on-year increase of 45%. At the high end of the market, 450 people hold at least $100 million in crypto assets, while 36 billionaires control even larger holdings. The report notes that Bitcoin is gradually transforming into the foundational layer of a parallel financial system, expanding its function from a speculative tool to a collateral and foundational currency for wealth accumulation. Furthermore, the decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies is redefining the global wealth landscape, with Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates becoming top destinations for investors.
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01671-3.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08215-3.81%
1
1$0.013133+3.51%
Share
PANews2025/09/25 15:59
Share

Trending News

More

Trump-Linked WLFI Approves Token Buyback Plan for Enhanced Value

Why Is IREN Stock Spiking Overnight?

The number of crypto millionaires worldwide is expected to surge 40% to 241,700 by 2025.

Ripple ‘Month-111%’ Rewards Reached – RMC Strong Gains

Expectations of BOJ interest rate hike at October policy meeting grow