Germany’s Biggest TV Channel Features Ripple, XRP On Air

By: NewsBTC
2025/09/06 03:00
Ripple and its native token XRP have been given rare mainstream exposure on German finance channel Der Aktionar TV.

In a recent segment, the hosts spoke with David Hartmann of Vontobel about the cryptocurrency’s place in global banking and how investors can access it through certificates and futures.

Ripple’s Role In International Transfers

According to Hartmann, Ripple has become a recognized player in international finance by offering faster settlement solutions for cross-border payments.

The discussion emphasized how XRP acts as a bridge currency. Rather than converting euros into US dollars and then into yen, banks could move funds directly using XRP, cutting both cost and time from the transaction.

The example was simple: a German bank sending money to Japan typically needs two currency conversions, but XRP reduces it to one. Hartmann said this model positions Ripple as a service provider that eases dependency on the dollar in international transfers.

Legal Clarity Boosts Confidence

Reports highlighted the impact of Ripple’s recent victory in its case against the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The resolution has given XRP a degree of regulatory clarity that many institutions had been waiting for.

Analysts explained that banks and large financial players are unwilling to risk billions without knowing the rules. With the legal outcome now clearer, Ripple is seen as being in a stronger position to attract institutional adoption.

The commentary observed regulation of crypto is shifting from its initial “Wild West” image. Here, compliance is not just the legal requirement but also the building block of trust. For banks and investors alike, that trust may decide what projects are taken up at scale.

Stablecoins And Market Risks

The section also discussed the emergence of US dollar-pegged stablecoins. These instruments provide speed and lower volatility in cross-border payments but also pose risks.

Market watchers cautioned that stablecoins should be completely backed by reserves like US Treasury bonds. In the absence of transparency and sound backing, investor confidence can erode rapidly.

Attention then turned to investment products tied to XRP. Mini futures and certificates were presented as options for those who want exposure without directly holding the token.

Other dangers include fluctuations in the USD/EUR exchange rate and the fact that certificates are debt instruments tied to the issuing entity’s stability.

The program closed on a forward-looking note. Ripple, with regulatory clarity on its side and a growing reputation in the payments industry, is seen as being better placed to capture institutional interest.

The XRP community quickly reacted online, many pointing out that German media now gives Ripple attention that US outlets have yet to match.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView

