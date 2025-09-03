GitHub Enhances Notifications for Security Campaigns

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 11:17
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00202326-2.70%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0991+1.95%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0019823+21.98%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.0003-48.27%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01795+6.42%


Joerg Hiller
Sep 02, 2025 11:42

GitHub introduces improved notifications for security campaigns, enabling developers with write access to receive updates without subscribing to all activities.





GitHub has announced a significant enhancement to its notification system for security campaigns, aiming to streamline communication among developers. According to The GitHub Blog, developers with write access to repositories involved in security campaigns will now receive email notifications directly, without the need to subscribe to all repository activities.

Streamlined Alert System

Previously, developers needed to subscribe to either ‘All activity’ or ‘Security alerts’ to stay informed about the creation or due dates of security campaigns. This update eliminates the extra step, ensuring that developers who are in the best position to address security alerts are automatically informed of their security team’s priorities. This change aims to enhance collaboration and communication within development teams.

Enhancing Security with GitHub Copilot

GitHub’s security campaigns are designed to help teams prioritize and efficiently address their application security debt. A key feature of this system is the GitHub Copilot Autofix, which automatically suggests fixes when campaigns are initiated. This tool is part of GitHub Code Security, available to users on GitHub Enterprise Cloud, and is intended to expedite the remediation process.

Community Engagement

In addition to the new notification system, GitHub is encouraging feedback from its community. Developers and users are invited to join discussions in the GitHub Community to share their experiences and suggestions regarding security campaigns.

These advancements are part of GitHub’s ongoing efforts to enhance security measures and support developers in managing security risks effectively. For more detailed information on security campaigns, users can refer to the GitHub documentation.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/github-enhances-notifications-security-campaigns

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Texas state government to allocate $10 million to buy Bitcoin

Texas state government to allocate $10 million to buy Bitcoin

PANews reported on June 24 that according to CoinDesk, Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently signed Senate Bill 21, making the state the first state in the United States to establish
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1222+62.28%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 08:38
Share
Wall Street To Trade Spot Crypto? SEC and CFTC Decision Put XRP, SOL ETFs in Play

Wall Street To Trade Spot Crypto? SEC and CFTC Decision Put XRP, SOL ETFs in Play

The post Wall Street To Trade Spot Crypto? SEC and CFTC Decision Put XRP, SOL ETFs in Play appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The two most powerful U.S. market regulators have teamed up to deliver big news for crypto. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued a joint statement confirming that registered exchanges like the NYSE, Nasdaq, CBOE and CME can now support trading of certain spot crypto assets. In simple …
Solana
SOL$210.28+3.60%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04114-3.54%
XRP
XRP$2.8361+1.12%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/03 11:29
Share
Hyperliquid caught between $36 support and $50 resistance: Where next?

Hyperliquid caught between $36 support and $50 resistance: Where next?

The big players were shorting Hyperliquid but the altcoin's platform metrics were still strong.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006243+2.68%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/03 11:00
Share

Trending News

More

Texas state government to allocate $10 million to buy Bitcoin

Wall Street To Trade Spot Crypto? SEC and CFTC Decision Put XRP, SOL ETFs in Play

Hyperliquid caught between $36 support and $50 resistance: Where next?

Blockchain lender Figure seeks valuation over $4.1 billion in US IPO

Bitcoin Alternative: Ray Dalio Unveils BTC as a Crucial Hedge Against Dollar Instability