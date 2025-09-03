GitHub Enhances Notifications for Security Campaigns



Joerg Hiller



GitHub introduces improved notifications for security campaigns, enabling developers with write access to receive updates without subscribing to all activities.











GitHub has announced a significant enhancement to its notification system for security campaigns, aiming to streamline communication among developers. According to The GitHub Blog, developers with write access to repositories involved in security campaigns will now receive email notifications directly, without the need to subscribe to all repository activities.

Streamlined Alert System

Previously, developers needed to subscribe to either ‘All activity’ or ‘Security alerts’ to stay informed about the creation or due dates of security campaigns. This update eliminates the extra step, ensuring that developers who are in the best position to address security alerts are automatically informed of their security team’s priorities. This change aims to enhance collaboration and communication within development teams.

Enhancing Security with GitHub Copilot

GitHub’s security campaigns are designed to help teams prioritize and efficiently address their application security debt. A key feature of this system is the GitHub Copilot Autofix, which automatically suggests fixes when campaigns are initiated. This tool is part of GitHub Code Security, available to users on GitHub Enterprise Cloud, and is intended to expedite the remediation process.

Community Engagement

In addition to the new notification system, GitHub is encouraging feedback from its community. Developers and users are invited to join discussions in the GitHub Community to share their experiences and suggestions regarding security campaigns.

These advancements are part of GitHub’s ongoing efforts to enhance security measures and support developers in managing security risks effectively. For more detailed information on security campaigns, users can refer to the GitHub documentation.

Image source: Shutterstock



