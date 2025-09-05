GitLab Inc. ($GTLB) Stock: Stock Drops Over 9% as Q2 Earnings Beat Offset by CFO Exit and Conservative Guidance

TLDR

GitLab stock fell 9.8% to $42.33 despite Q2 revenue rising 29% to $236M.

Adjusted EPS hit $0.24, beating consensus estimates of $0.16.

CFO Brian Robins to leave Sept. 19 for Snowflake; James Shen named interim CFO.

FY26 EPS outlook raised to $0.82–$0.83, but revenue guidance held steady.

Customer base grew, though new acquisitions slowed amid SMB softness and competition.

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) reported fiscal second-quarter 2026 earnings on September 4, with shares dropping 9.8% to $42.33 during morning trading.

GitLab Inc. (GTLB)

Despite beating Wall Street expectations, the company’s cautious revenue outlook and the resignation of its CFO weighed heavily on investor sentiment.

For the quarter ended July 31, GitLab delivered revenue of $236 million, up 29% year-over-year and ahead of analyst projections of $227.2 million. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.24, compared to $0.16 expected, marking a 50% earnings surprise.

Non-GAAP operating margin reached 17%, while free cash flow was $46 million, a 20% margin. GitLab ended the quarter with $1.2 billion in cash and investments.

Customer Growth and Retention

The company continues to benefit from expanding its large customer base. Clients with annual recurring revenue (ARR) above $100,000 grew 25% to 1,344. Total customers with at least $5,000 ARR rose to 10,338, representing more than 95% of ARR. Dollar-based net retention rate stood at a strong 121%.

GitLab Ultimate, its flagship product, now makes up 53% of total ARR. The GitLab Duo Agent Platform, which integrates AI into the software development lifecycle, has gained momentum and is expected to drive future growth.

CFO Departure and Market Reaction

Despite these positive results, shares sank after GitLab announced that CFO Brian Robins will step down on September 19 to join Snowflake as CFO. Robins had held the role since October 2020 and was credited with helping drive operational discipline. James Shen, Vice President of Finance, will serve as interim CFO.

The leadership transition raised concerns about stability, particularly as GitLab undergoes significant go-to-market organizational changes. Analysts noted that while fundamentals remain strong, uncertainty around management could weigh on the stock in the short term.

Guidance and Analyst Views

For Q3 FY26, GitLab guided revenue between $238 million and $239 million, about 23% growth year-over-year, below analyst expectations of $241.5 million. Adjusted EPS is projected at $0.19–$0.20, compared to the consensus of $0.19.

For the full fiscal year, GitLab reaffirmed revenue of $936 million to $942 million but raised adjusted EPS guidance to $0.82–$0.83 from $0.74–$0.75, above estimates of $0.75.

While Bank of America and Barclays both suggested the conservative guidance is likely caution rather than a demand slowdown, they acknowledged investor concerns. Analysts see current weakness as a potential buying opportunity, given GitLab’s profitability gains and product traction.

Performance and Outlook

Despite recent pressure, GitLab has consistently beaten both earnings and revenue estimates over the last four quarters. However, shares have dropped nearly 25% year-to-date, underperforming the S&P 500’s 9.1% gain.

With strong product adoption, rising customer spending, and expanded AI capabilities, GitLab remains positioned for long-term growth. Yet competitive pressure, SMB softness, and leadership uncertainty will shape near-term investor confidence.

