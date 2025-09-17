Glassnode and Swissblock Unveil Latest Bitcoin Analysis in ‘The Bitcoin Vector #21’

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 08:58
Wootrade Network
WOO$0.06874+2.15%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,416.5+0.91%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08725+1.55%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001671-4.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018+3.24%


Felix Pinkston
Sep 16, 2025 15:00

Glassnode collaborates with Swissblock and Willy Woo to release ‘The Bitcoin Vector #21’, offering insights into Bitcoin, Ethereum, and DeFi markets.





Glassnode’s Latest Bitcoin Analysis

Glassnode, a leading blockchain analytics firm, has teamed up with Swissblock and renowned analyst Willy Woo to release the 21st edition of ‘The Bitcoin Vector’. This latest installment continues to provide in-depth market analysis on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum, and the broader DeFi ecosystem, according to Glassnode.

Collaborative Efforts

The collaboration between Swissblock and Willy Woo aims to offer subscribers cutting-edge insights and research in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency space. The Bitcoin Vector series is known for its comprehensive on-chain analysis, which is instrumental for traders and investors looking to understand market trends and dynamics.

Subscription and Insights

Subscribers to ‘The Bitcoin Vector’ receive free access to expertly curated content, which includes market analysis and novel on-chain research. By subscribing, users agree to the platform’s Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice.

Market Context

As the cryptocurrency market continues to mature, the demand for sophisticated analysis tools and insights grows. Glassnode’s partnership with Swissblock and Willy Woo exemplifies the industry’s trend towards collaboration to enhance data-driven decision-making in crypto investments.

For those interested in exploring more about ‘The Bitcoin Vector #21’, further details can be accessed through Glassnode’s official publication here.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/glassnode-swissblock-unveil-bitcoin-vector-21

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM

Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM

Circle launches USDC on HyperEVM with CCTP V2, enabling seamless cross-chain transfers and expanding institutional access to regulated stablecoin liquidity. Circle has launched native USDC and CCTP V2 on HyperEVM, a high-speed blockchain in the Hyperliquid ecosystem. This enables developers, traders and institutions to access USDC on HyperEVM. The updated Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP V2) […] The post Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994-0.02%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23308+1.42%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01751-4.31%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/17 10:00
Share
A Quantum Attack on Bitcoin: How Soon Before Your Crypto Wallet Is at Risk?

A Quantum Attack on Bitcoin: How Soon Before Your Crypto Wallet Is at Risk?

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
SOON
SOON$0.3176+2.25%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.003733-4.57%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0252-0.11%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/09/17 10:02
Share
Aerodrome AERO DeFi Crypto Defies Gravity After Major JP Morgan Move

Aerodrome AERO DeFi Crypto Defies Gravity After Major JP Morgan Move

AERO soars 17% as the Aerodrome TVL exceeds $1 billion. JP Morgan JPMD on Base could boost DeFi tokens. Presently, AERO crypto bulls are targeting $1 and fresh Q2 2025 highs. On a day when Bitcoin and Ethereum slipped, AERO, the governance token of Aerodrome, a leading DEX on the Base Ethereum layer-2, surged. DISCOVER: 9.. The post Aerodrome AERO DeFi Crypto Defies Gravity After Major JP Morgan Move appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
Movement
MOVE$0.1277+2.81%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001673-3.90%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01385+3.66%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/06/19 17:01
Share

Trending News

More

Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM

A Quantum Attack on Bitcoin: How Soon Before Your Crypto Wallet Is at Risk?

Aerodrome AERO DeFi Crypto Defies Gravity After Major JP Morgan Move

Qianxun Technology will acquire Web3 financial technology company Punk Code for no more than HK$25 million

How To Trade Bitcoin Into September FOMC, Top Analyst Reveals