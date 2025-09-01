Glassnode: Bitcoin long-term holders sold about 97,000 BTC last Friday, setting a new year high

PANews reported on September 1st that according to Glassnode data, selling activity by long-term Bitcoin (LTH) holders has recently accelerated, with the 14-day moving average showing increased activity, but still within the normal range for the current cycle and below the peak in October-November 2024. Last Friday, LTH sold approximately 97,000 BTC in a single day, making it the largest single-day sell-off this year.
Judging from the holding period of tokens, this batch of BTC sold mainly came from the following groups:
- About 34,500 BTC held for 1-2 years
- About 16,600 BTC held for 6-12 months
- About 16,000 BTC held for 3-5 years
The above groups together accounted for about 70% of the total selling volume.
