Glassnode: Market sentiment has shifted from enthusiasm to caution, and future trends depend on the possibility of liquidity returning to stability or further adjustments.

PANews reported on August 26th that according to Glassnode data, BTC rose to $117,000 last weekend, but then quickly fell back to $111,000, indicating increased market volatility. Momentum in the spot market weakened, with the RSI approaching oversold territory and selling pressure intensifying. Trading volume remained stable, but buyer confidence was fragile. Leverage in the futures market decreased, funding rates rose, and speculative demand weakened. Regarding ETFs, US-listed spot ETFs saw outflows of $1 billion, trading volume declined, and institutional demand cooled. On-chain data showed a decrease in daily active addresses and transaction fees, a decline in network usage, and a slight increase in transfer volume driven by volatility. Overall, the market has shifted from enthusiasm to caution, and future trends depend on the possibility of liquidity stabilization or further adjustments.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.