Global Crypto Adoption 2025: Chainalysis Reveals Which Countries Are Winning

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/04 19:00
Chainalysis has released its sixth annual Global Crypto Adoption Index, naming India the world’s top market for grassroots crypto adoption in 2025, with the United States in second place, followed by Pakistan, Vietnam and Brazil. Published on September 2, 2025 as an excerpt from the forthcoming Geography of Cryptocurrency Report, the study blends on-chain and off-chain data to rank 151 countries by how widely and intensively ordinary people and institutions are using crypto, rather than by headline market capitalization alone.

Global Crypto Adoption Report 2025

At the heart of the ranking is a composite score built from four sub-indices: on-chain value received by centralized services; retail-sized on-chain value received by centralized services; on-chain value received by DeFi protocols; and institutional-sized on-chain value received by centralized services. Chainalysis says it ranks each country across these pillars, weights the results by factors such as population and purchasing power, and then takes a geometric mean to produce a normalized 0–1 score. The firm emphasizes scale, noting that its inputs encompass “hundreds of millions of cryptocurrency transactions and more than 13 billion web visits,” while acknowledging web-traffic-based geolocation limits.

Methodologically, 2025 marks a notable pivot. Chainalysis “removed the retail decentralized finance (DeFi) sub-index” after concluding it over-weighted a “relatively niche behavior,” and added a new institutional activity lens capturing transfers over $1 million, reflecting the post-ETF surge in professional participation. The aim, the firm writes, is a “fuller view of global crypto engagement, capturing both bottom-up (retail) and top-down (institutional) activity.”

The headline table underscores Asia’s weight. India sits first overall and first across all four underlying categories; Pakistan and Vietnam join it in the global top four, while Brazil rounds out the top five. Nigeria, Indonesia, Ukraine and the Philippines rank sixth through ninth, with the Russian Federation at ten and the United Kingdom at eleven. Notably, Ethiopia and Yemen enter the top twenty at twelfth and sixteenth, respectively, while Japan ranks nineteenth and Argentina twentieth. Chainalysis attributes the regional momentum to a surge in both centralized and decentralized usage across major APAC markets.

Global crypto adoption index 2025

Regional flow data deepen that picture. Over the twelve months to June 2025, APAC’s on-chain value received jumped 69% year over year—from roughly $1.4 trillion to $2.36 trillion—making it the fastest-growing region. Latin America followed at 63% growth and Sub-Saharan Africa at 52%. In absolute terms, Europe and North America still dominate, receiving about $2.6 trillion and $2.2 trillion respectively over the period; North America’s activity grew 49% amid renewed institutional participation, while Europe rose 42%. MENA expanded by 33%.

A population-adjusted cut of the index tells a different story, highlighting where crypto has penetrated most deeply relative to country size. On that basis, Eastern Europe is ascendant: Ukraine ranks first, Moldova second and Georgia third, ahead of Jordan and Hong Kong SAR. Chainalysis links the region’s leadership to economic uncertainty, distrust in banks, and high technical literacy that make crypto attractive for wealth preservation and cross-border transfers. Vietnam again appears near the top in this view, underscoring its broad-based retail engagement.

Global crypto adoption index 2025 adjusted by population

Stablecoins remain the connective tissue of global crypto commerce. Chainalysis finds that USDT and USDC continue to dwarf peers in transaction volume, with USDT processing over $1 trillion per month between June 2024 and June 2025 and USDC ranging roughly from $1.24 trillion to $3.29 trillion monthly, even as newer, more regulated or regionally tailored tokens accelerate. EURC’s monthly volume, for example, rose from about $47 million to more than $7.5 billion over the period, while PYUSD climbed from roughly $783 million to $3.95 billion.

The firm situates these flows within shifting rulesets—MiCA’s stablecoin regime in the EU and US legislative momentum exemplified by the GENIUS Act—alongside expanding merchant rails from payments giants and card-linked integrations by major crypto platforms.

Crucially, the report analyzes the fiat “on-ramp” into crypto across centralized exchanges. “Bitcoin leads by a wide margin,” Chainalysis writes, accounting for over $4.6 trillion in fiat purchase volume from July 2024 to June 2025—more than double Layer-1 tokens ex-BTC and ETH (about $3.8 trillion), with stablecoins at $1.3 trillion and altcoins around $540 billion. The United States is the largest national on-ramp at more than $4.2 trillion, followed by South Korea above $1 trillion and the European Union just under $500 billion; Bitcoin’s share of fiat inflow is especially pronounced in the UK and EU at roughly 47% and 45%.

At press time, Bitcoin traded at $110,518.

Bitcoin price
OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

PANews reported on September 4th that OpenAI announced that ChatGPT Projects are now available to free users. New features include an increase in the number of files that can be uploaded per project (up to 5 for free users, 25 for Plus users, and 40 for Pro/Business/Enterprise users), support for custom colors and icons, and project-specific memory controls. The update is now available on the web and Android platforms, with iOS coming soon.
A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Ai Yi’s monitoring, a certain Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC during the BTC decline, earning a profit of $ 449,000 . Currently,
Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Experts predict crypto bull market could extend for 1-2 years. Global liquidity, not halving, driving crypto’s longer bull cycle ahead. Delayed altcoin breakouts signal major crypto rally yet to peak. Top analysts are now predicting that the current crypto bull market will extend for another one to two years, defying the typical four-year cycle timelines that have dominated the market in the past. According to experts, the ongoing rally is driven by a significant shift in market dynamics, where global liquidity, rather than Bitcoin’s halving cycles, is becoming the primary driver. Global Liquidity Steers the Crypto Market to New Heights Bitcoin’s correlation with global liquidity is stronger than ever, with data showing that the cryptocurrency tracks global liquidity 83% of the time over 12 months. This is greater than most other asset classes, which emphasizes the extent to which the crypto market has become aligned with other financial trends. Also Read: XRP Ledger’s Game-Changing Update: Major Credentials Amendment Set to Launch It is thought that the bull market is being pushed further away into the future by liquidity cycles, which take longer to complete than the halving cycles of Bitcoin. With Bitcoin’s volatility declining, many view this as an indicator of a more gradual, extended rally. Institutional investors have now taken centre stage and are bringing slower yet much bigger investments to the market. This direction is building longer and more consistent cycles compared to past cycles that were characterized by sudden bursts in price due to retail-driven bull runs. Delayed Altcoin Breakouts Suggest a Lengthened Bull Cycle In the previous crypto cycle, altcoins like Ethereum broke through their all-time highs relatively early, with Ethereum maintaining an uptrend for several months afterward. Nonetheless, the altcoin index and Ethereum have not managed to reach their previous highs in the current cycle, despite the fact that the market is already over 1,000 days into this cycle. The fact that it has taken so long to see altcoin breakouts is a powerful indicator that the bull market is still in its infancy. Source: @CristiWeb3 Although Bitcoin has faced opposition at critical price points, there is still significant growth potential in the altcoin market, and it is not a sign that the cycle has finished. Experts believe this lag in altcoin performance indicates that the market will continue its rally for much longer than expected, with potential for substantial gains ahead. A Shift from Retail to Institutional Money The market’s transformation from retail-driven to institutional-driven is another factor that suggests the bull market could last much longer than in previous cycles. Institutions tend to move more slowly but with much larger sums, leading to more gradual but sustained price growth. The institutions follow the same pattern, but the movement is slower and with higher amounts, which results in a slower but continuous increase in prices. The role of traditional financial intermediaries, the emergence of ETFs, and stablecoin regulations are all changing the crypto market environment. Source: Tradingview Bitcoin is currently met with short-run resistance at around the $114,000 level, but the data show that the trend is positive. As global liquidity continues to drive the market and institutions lead the charge, experts believe the crypto market is poised for another significant surge, extending the current bull run for one to two more years. Also Read: Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin The post Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge! appeared first on 36Crypto.
