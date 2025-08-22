Global cryptocurrency market capitalization returns to $4.01 trillion, up 2.16% in 24 hours

PANews reported on August 22nd that according to Coingecko data, the total global cryptocurrency market capitalization returned to $4.01 trillion today, up 2.16% over the past 24 hours and 79.04% compared to a year ago. Bitcoin (BTC) has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, accounting for 57.11% of the total. Stablecoins have a market capitalization of $280 billion, accounting for 6.98% of the total.

