Global listed companies increased their Bitcoin holdings by $280 million last week, bringing their total holdings to 714,010 coins.

By: PANews
2025/08/18 20:21
PANews reported on August 18 that according to SoSoValue data, as of August 18, 2025 Eastern Time, the total net inflow of Bitcoin allocated by global listed companies (excluding mining companies) last week was US$280 million.

Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) invested $51.4 million last week and increased its holdings by 430 bitcoins at a price of $119,666, bringing its total holdings to 629,376 bitcoins.
Metaplanet, a Japanese listed company, invested $154 million to increase its holdings by 1,293 bitcoins at a price of $119,404, bringing its total holdings to 18,888 bitcoins.

In addition, another five companies purchased new Bitcoin last week. British digital advertising company The Smarter Web invested $35.2 million to increase its holdings by 295 bitcoins at a price of $119,412, bringing its total holdings to 2,395 bitcoins; US-listed catering company Daydaycook invested $14.78 million to increase its holdings by 120 bitcoins at a price of $123,188, bringing its total holdings to 488 bitcoins; Japanese clothing company ANAP invested $10.63 million to increase its holdings by 86.6 bitcoins at a price of $122,691, bringing its total holdings to 1,000 bitcoins; Japanese listed company Remixpoint invested $7.92 million to increase its holdings by 63.32 bitcoins at a price of $125,026, bringing its total holdings to 1,231.6 bitcoins; Swedish medical company H100 Group invested $5.5 million to increase its holdings by 45.8 bitcoins at a price of $119,085, bringing its total holdings to 809 bitcoins.

As of press time, global listed companies (excluding mining companies) included in the statistics hold a total of 714,010 bitcoins, with a current market value of approximately US$82.24 billion, accounting for 3.59% of the total market value of Bitcoin.

