GMX completes compensation plan for V1 vulnerability impact, $44 million will be distributed to affected Arbitrum GLP liquidity providers

PANews reported on August 13th that GMX has successfully completed its compensation program for the impact of the GMX V1 vulnerability, distributing approximately $44 million to affected Arbitrum GLP liquidity providers. Users can apply for compensation through the GMX dApp and receive GLV tokens, including GLV [BTC-USDC] and GLV [WETH-USDC], with a similar asset composition to the original GLP.

In addition, users who hold GLV for at least 3 months will receive a $500,000 USD retention reward from the GMX DAO. GMX V2 remains unaffected and currently boasts billions of USD in weekly trading volume.

According to previous news, GMX has suspended transactions on GMX V1 and the minting and redemption of GLP, with approximately US$40 million stolen .