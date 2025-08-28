GOAT Network launches 34 BTC ecological pilot fund to promote the development of Bitcoin native zkRollup

PANews reported on August 28 that Bitcoin's native zkRollup network GOAT Network has gradually accumulated 34 BTC as a long-term strategic reserve over the past year and officially launched its ecological pilot fund to support protocol liquidity, community incentives and developer contributions.
This marks the first time a Bitcoin Layer 2 network has allocated its own BTC reserves for ecosystem incentives, with over 2 BTC already allocated for community rewards. GOAT plans to launch a larger ecosystem development fund in Q4 2025 to drive sustainable innovation and growth in Bitcoin adoption.
