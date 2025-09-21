Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Ripple’s hoofdadvocaat geeft update over XRP ETF

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Goedemorgen! Hier is het meest opvallende cryptonieuws, met meer context en analyse om de ontwikkelingen beter te begrijpen. Analist: ‘Als dit gebeurt, komt er een altcoin season’ Komt er binnenkort een nieuwe altcoin season? Volgens analist Benjamin Cowen is het antwoord simpel: ja, maar pas als één belangrijke voorwaarde wordt vervuld. Ethereum moet niet alleen een nieuw ATH bereiken, maar dit niveau ook duurzaam vasthouden. Zolang dat niet gebeurt, blijven altcoins achter en domineert Bitcoin het speelveld. In eerdere bull markten speelde Ethereum steeds een belangrijke rol bij de start van een altcoin season. Tijdens de rally van eind 2017 en opnieuw in 2021, ging een echte rotatie naar altcoins pas van start nadat ETH overtuigend boven zijn vorige pieken wist uit te breken. Volgens Cowen is dat logica: veel beleggers gebruiken Ethereum als opstap naar andere tokens. Zodra ETH hard stijgt en vertrouwen wekt, verschuift kapitaal naar kleinere munten met een hoger risico, in de hoop op hogere rendementen. Dat is het mechanisme dat eerdere altcoin seasons in gang zette. Daarom is het volgens hem te vroeg om nu al te roepen dat altcoins aan de beurt zijn. Ethereum staat nog altijd onder zijn oude piek van $4.900, terwijl een duurzame doorbraak boven de $5.000 belangrijk is om een bredere marktrotatie op gang te brengen. Ook verwacht Cowen dat ETH, zelfs bij een nieuwe piek, terug zal moeten “checken” bij de 21-week EMA om een solide basis te bouwen. Ripple’s hoofdadvocaat geeft update over XRP ETF Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty sprak zich deze week voor het eerst uit over de eerste exposure naar XRP op de markten via een spot ETF en noemt het een belangrijke stap richting verdere institutionele adoptie. Alderoty reageerde op nieuws van de National Cryptocurrency Association, dat meldde dat de SEC nieuwe regels heeft goedgekeurd. Deze maken het eenvoudiger voor beurzen zoals Nasdaq en NYSE om crypto ETF’s te noteren. Voorheen moest iedere ETF apart door een complex goedkeuringsproces, maar dankzij de nieuwe standaarden kunnen beurzen één framework volgen. Dit brengt crypto dichter bij traditionele beleggingsinstrumenten en verlaagt de drempel voor miljoenen beleggers. Volgens Alderoty is dit niet alleen “goede regelgeving,” maar vooral een maatregel die vertrouwen schept. De timing is opvallend, want vlak daarvoor lanceerde Rex Osprey de eerste Amerikaanse spot ETF’s voor XRP (XRPR) en Dogecoin (DOJE). De vraag was direct groot: XRPR had op de eerste dag $37,7 miljoen handelsvolume, volgens Bloomberg analist Eric Balchunas het hoogste dag-één-volume van alle ETF lanceringen in 2025. Binnen 90 minuten draaide de XRP ETF al $24 miljoen om, vijf keer meer dan de futures ETF’s voor XRP ooit op hun openingsdag wisten te behalen. Balchunas ziet de sterke start als een positief teken voor de bredere markt. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Volgens economen kan het huidige beleid van de Fed de komende maanden zelfs de motor worden achter de volgende grote fase in de crypto markt. Afgelopen woensdag verlaagde de Federal Reserve voor het eerst dit jaar de rente met 25 basispunten. Het besluit werd breed verwacht: de CME FedWatch Tool toonde vlak voor de aankondiging een kans van 96% op precies deze uitkomst. Toch zorgde de beslissing voor schommelingen in de markt. De Bitcoin (BTC) koers piekte kortstondig boven de $117.850, maar zakte daarna terug richting een huidige prijs van $115.700, vrijwel gelijk aan het niveau van voor de renteverlaging. Fed voorzitter Jerome Powell benadrukte dat er “geen vooraf uitgestippeld pad” is, al voorspellen beleidsmakers nog twee extra renteverlagingen dit jaar. Daarmee blijft de markt speculeren op de snelheid van de versoepeling. Econoom Timothy Peterson stelt dat de markt de Fed onderschat, zo deelde hij in een interview met Cointelegraph. “Er is nog nooit een geleidelijke renteverlaging geweest zoals de Fed nu voorspiegelt,” zegt hij. Volgens hem zullen beleggers verrast worden door een sneller en agressiever beleid. “Het zal Bitcoin en altcoins flink omhoog stuwen. Ik verwacht dat dit binnen 3 tot 9 maanden gebeurt.” Aldus Peterson. Waarom zullen crypto’s stijgen door de Fed beslissingen? Lagere rentes zijn doorgaans positief voor risicovolle beleggingen, omdat spaargeld en obligaties minder aantrekkelijk worden. Voor crypto betekent dit extra instroom van kapitaal, zeker nu institutionele partijen hun betrokkenheid ook hebben vergroot over de afgelopen jaren. CME data laat zien dat traders inmiddels een kans van ongeveer 92% inschatten op een nieuwe renteverlaging in oktober, weer met 0,25%. Dit zou de rente terugbrengen tot de 3,75% – 4% range. Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Ripple's hoofdadvocaat geeft update over XRP ETF

2025/09/21
