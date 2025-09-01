Gold at all-time highs: futures over $3,552/oz as the dollar slides (CME, recent data)

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/01 23:02
Dollar retreating, real rates cooling down, and renewed interest in safe-haven assets are pushing gold derivatives to record levels, with increasing volatility and more intense trading.

According to the data collected by our editorial team and verified on official feeds as of September 1, 2025, futures and spot prices have shown rapid movements that require confirmation on the market’s intraday reports.

For price comparison and historical series, we consulted the reports from the CME Group and the analyses from the World Gold Council.

In Brief

  • Futures Comex gold: some reports indicate an intraday high around $3,552/oz (to be verified; source CME Group). [to be verified]
  • Spot gold: indications suggest a price close to $3,474.76/oz at this juncture, according to TradingEconomics (a value that would be above historical levels, to be verified). [data to be verified]
  • Dollar (DXY) in recent decline; the weekly percentage changes and the open interest on GC contracts require integration with official data from sources like ICE, Refinitiv, or Bloomberg. [data to be verified]

Gold Futures: How They Work (in 30 Seconds)

The futures contracts are standardized agreements to buy or sell gold at a future date at a predetermined price, used for both hedging and directional speculative operations. Price formation reflects expectations on rates, financing costs, storage charges, and prospects on inflation and economic risks.

3 drivers of the bull market

  • Weaker Dollar: The weakening of the greenback makes gold relatively less expensive for those purchasing in other currencies, supporting international demand.
  • Declining real rates: lower inflation-adjusted yields reduce the opportunity cost of non-yielding assets, increasing the appeal of the metal.
  • Geopolitical and macro risk: a climate of uncertainty encourages the search for safe havens like gold, directing flows towards the metal and related financial instruments.

Dollar and Rates: The Mechanism Driving Derivatives

When the dollar weakens, prices become more accessible for international buyers and orders tend to increase.

In parallel, more accommodative monetary policies – as highlighted by the Federal Reserve – compress real rates, making low-yield securities less attractive and reigniting interest in gold.

Traders react quickly to statements from central banks; an interesting aspect is that forward guidance perceived as soft can steer the futures curve, helping to strengthen technical breakouts.

Spot vs futures: differences that matter

The spot price represents the quotation for immediate delivery, while the futures incorporates financing costs, storage expenses, rate expectations, and a premium or discount based on the expiration.

Depending on the balance between physical demand, hedging, and speculation, the curve can show configurations of contango or backwardation.

Market Data: What to Monitor

  • Prices: settlement, highs, and lows for each expiration can be found on the CME Group website.
  • Open interest and volumes: useful indicators for assessing market depth and confirming potential trends.
  • Real rates: compare the yields of Treasury TIPS with inflation expectations.
  • Dollar (DXY) and yields: key drivers in steering short-term price direction.
  • Physical demand: updates and analysis of flows, with data from the World Gold Council and ETF flows.

Recent Outlook

The current context continues to be supported by a weak dollar and expectations of further rate cuts.

Some technical analysts highlight the possibility of upward movements beyond record levels if real yields remain compressed, while others point out the risk of a correction if macroeconomic data exceeds expectations. It should be noted that the underlying trend appears robust, although intraday volatility remains high. 

Gold as a Hedge: When It Really Works

Gold is traditionally able to preserve purchasing power during periods of persistent inflation and in the presence of negative real rates.

In diversified portfolios over a multi-year horizon, an exposure to gold can enhance the effectiveness of hedging; in the short term, however, the result also depends on factors such as currencies, carry, and market sentiment.

How to Expose Yourself: Tools and 4 Main Risks

Tools

  • Standard futures contracts (code GC, CME).
  • ETFs/ETCs that replicate the metal or operate on derivatives.
  • Physical gold (bars/coins) and specialized funds.

4 Risks Not to Underestimate

  • Leverage and margin: they can amplify both losses and gains.
  • Roll and implicit costs: phenomena of contango or backwardation can affect the yield.
  • Liquidity and slippage: during market stress phases, these factors tend to increase.
  • Regulatory and counterparty risk: variables depending on the instrument and the reference market.

Warning: derivatives carry high risks and are not suitable for all investors.

FAQ

How does inflation impact the price of futures?

An increase in inflation tends to support the price of gold because it erodes the real value of the currency and encourages the search for safe-haven assets.

What is the role of the dollar in the performance of gold?

In general, a strong dollar exerts bearish pressure on prices, while a weak dollar supports the rise of gold, also depending on yields and flows towards instruments like ETFs.

Methodological Note and Sources

  • Record $3,552/oz: it is recommended to include the official confirmation (intraday high or settlement) from the most recent CME Group reports (CME Group). [data to be verified]
  • Open interest and volumes: it is important to add the updated values from the CME Group for a complete reading of market participation. [data to be verified]
  • DXY: useful to integrate the weekly percentage change and the related source (ICE, Refinitiv, or Bloomberg) to quantify the currency impact. [data to be verified]
  • Expert Quote: the World Gold Council has highlighted how the weakness of the dollar and the increase in volatility are supporting the metal; for more insights, visit the official website of the World Gold Council.
