Gold blew past $3,830 an ounce today, its highest price ever, and it’s already up over 10% in September alone. The spike came as China ramped up its ambition to be the new home for sovereign gold reserves, moving deeper into the global bullion market. Beijing has spent months trying to convince friendly central banks […]Gold blew past $3,830 an ounce today, its highest price ever, and it’s already up over 10% in September alone. The spike came as China ramped up its ambition to be the new home for sovereign gold reserves, moving deeper into the global bullion market. Beijing has spent months trying to convince friendly central banks […]

Gold breaks records above $3,830, up 10% in September

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/23 22:24
Everscale
EVER$0.01725+1.59%

Gold blew past $3,830 an ounce today, its highest price ever, and it’s already up over 10% in September alone. The spike came as China ramped up its ambition to be the new home for sovereign gold reserves, moving deeper into the global bullion market.

Beijing has spent months trying to convince friendly central banks to store new gold purchases inside China. At least one country in Southeast Asia is already said to be interested.

The effort is being coordinated by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) through the Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE). The SGE’s International Board, which the central bank launched in 2014, is being positioned to hold the bullion in custodian warehouses.

The gold would be newly acquired, not shifted from old reserves, and would count toward the countries’ official holdings while staying inside Chinese territory. The PBOC wants to give these nations a physical alternative to Western vaults, one that’s not dependent on the U.S., U.K., or Switzerland.

China expands gold play while the West tries to hold ground

The plan plays right into Beijing’s larger push to weaken the global grip of the dollar and push the yuan as an international currency. As more countries load up on gold to hedge against geopolitical shocks, China is offering to physically hold that gold. That’s not a small deal. Custody of national assets builds trust, influence, and leverage. But China isn’t the global gold landlord just yet.

The Bank of England still leads in volume, sitting on over 5,000 tons of reserves — nearly $600 billion worth. London remains the most active global marketplace. China, by comparison, is still ranked fifth in central bank holdings, based on numbers from the World Gold Council. Still, it leads the world in domestic demand, whether through jewelry or investment bars.

Beijing is also making it easier to buy, sell, and hold gold. The SGE this year opened its first offshore vault and contracts in Hong Kong, meant to boost yuan-denominated trading. And the PBOC recently loosened import restrictions, another move to keep bullion flowing into the country. Meanwhile, prices have nearly doubled in two years, passing even the inflation-adjusted peak from 1980. Goldman Sachs says the rally could continue to $5,000 if even 1% of private Treasury holders switch into gold.

Past cycles explain current fears driving up gold

The push higher isn’t just in dollars. Gold is hitting new highs in sterling at around £2,800, and even rising sharply in the Swiss franc, which is widely considered one of the hardest currencies. Nour Al Ali, strategist at Bloomberg Markets Live, pointed out that gold is up 25% in Swiss francs, 33% in sterling, and a massive 44% in U.S. dollars year-to-date.

There’s an old saying, joked about by Dominic Frisby at last month’s Merryn Talks Money panel in Edinburgh: “Keep 5% of your portfolio in gold and hope it doesn’t go up.” But gold has done nothing but rise, and that’s not just market noise. It’s about fear — not just of inflation, but of what happens when nations stop trusting each other’s currencies.

We’ve seen this before. After peaking in 1980, gold lost value for nearly two decades, bottoming in 1999. But when China’s economy exploded and Western debt piled up in the 2000s, gold came back. It soared again after the 2008 crash, until 2011, when it began a painful fall that lasted till 2016.

From there, two major things brought gold back to life. First, Donald Trump’s 2016 election and Brexit both pushed up global risk. Second, 2015 marked the end of deflation in the U.S. and U.K., with inflation sticking around afterward. Then came Covid, and gold started moving again — swinging violently but never crashing. The real takeoff didn’t come till early 2024.

Right now, the main engine behind the gold rally is mistrust in the financial system. After watching the U.S. weaponize its currency power, non-Western central banks started buying gold as a way to escape the dollar’s grip. Unlike fiat currencies, gold is a bearer asset. It can’t be frozen. It doesn’t rely on trust. It just is. And that matters in a world where cooperation between governments is breaking down fast.

Could it reverse? Only if governments start getting serious about fiscal responsibility, which isn’t happening. Gold will keep its safe-haven status as long as nations keep spending without limits. Unless a new global reserve asset shows up, gold remains the backup.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitwise CEO: In the next 6 to 12 months, the focus of the crypto field will be on the credit and lending market

Bitwise CEO: In the next 6 to 12 months, the focus of the crypto field will be on the credit and lending market

PANews reported on September 18 that Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley tweeted that over the next six to 12 months, the focus of the cryptocurrency sector will shift to credit and lending. This sector is expected to experience explosive growth in the next few years. He pointed out that the current cryptocurrency market capitalization is approaching $4 trillion and continues to grow. When people can borrow against cryptocurrency, they will choose to borrow rather than sell. Furthermore, the market capitalization of publicly traded stocks in the United States exceeds $60 trillion. With the tokenization of assets, individuals holding $7,000 worth of stocks will be able to borrow against them on-chain for the first time. Horsley believes that cryptocurrency is redefining capital markets, and this is just the beginning.
SIX
SIX$0.02091+1.35%
Triathon
GROW$0.0261-47.80%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.0174+1.93%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 17:00
Share
Ripple Cryptocurrency News: XRP Tundra Presale Launches with Dual-Token Model

Ripple Cryptocurrency News: XRP Tundra Presale Launches with Dual-Token Model

The post Ripple Cryptocurrency News: XRP Tundra Presale Launches with Dual-Token Model appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The latest development in the XRP ecosystem is not about the ongoing legal debates or Ripple’s expansion in cross-border payments. Instead, focus has shifted to a new presale initiative that is drawing attention across the digital asset community. XRP Tundra has launched with a dual-token model designed to give early participants both utility and governance advantages. It also links directly to upcoming staking opportunities. This approach comes when many XRP holders are searching for additional yield opportunities outside the standard XRPL ecosystem. With the introduction of Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys, the project intends to enable staking of XRP itself. It could generate potential returns of up to 30% APY. While staking has not yet gone live, presale participants secure the right to join from day one. That establishes a pathway that blends presale value with practical utility. Two Tokens for Price of One The presale currently runs at a fixed $0.01 entry point. For that price, participants receive two separate tokens: TUNDRA-S, issued on Solana and designed for utility and yield, and TUNDRA-X, issued on XRPL for governance and reserve purposes. This approach links Solana’s high-performance smart contract ecosystem with the XRP Ledger’s settlement and liquidity infrastructure. Forty percent of the project’s total supply is for the presale. Later phases will see the price adjust upward. It will reward early adopters with both immediate value and long-term positioning in the ecosystem. For many investors, the appeal lies not just in acquiring discounted tokens. It is also on the guaranteed path to XRP staking once Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys go live. Staking Model: Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys XRP Tundra’s staking framework can offer competitive returns compared to traditional financial instruments and other blockchain validators. Through Cryo Vaults, participants will be able to lock their XRP, generating Frost Keys…
CROSS
CROSS$0.24857+4.05%
XRP
XRP$2.8854+1.43%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01215+2.79%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 19:41
Share
Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

PANews reported on September 23rd that Avantis, a decentralized leveraged trading protocol based on the Base chain, announced on the X platform that it will distribute 40 million AVNT rewards in Season 3. 4% of the total supply (over $80 million) will be distributed to XP holders over the next five months. Season 3 is scheduled to end on February 28th of next year, at which time AVNT rewards will officially launch. The rewards will be distributed as follows: 25% to liquidity providers (LPs) and 75% to traders. Liquidity providers will receive 1% of the total AVNT supply (worth $20 million at current prices), and traders will receive 3% of the total AVNT supply (worth $60 million at current prices). A newly upgraded S3 points dashboard will be launched mid-next week.
1
1$0.015261+23.78%
Avantis
AVNT$2.1441+12.96%
Xphere
XP$0.01281+0.31%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 23:36
Share

Trending News

More

Bitwise CEO: In the next 6 to 12 months, the focus of the crypto field will be on the credit and lending market

Ripple Cryptocurrency News: XRP Tundra Presale Launches with Dual-Token Model

Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

Orderly Network Launches "Orderly One," a New Platform for Users to Create Their Own Perpetual Contract DEX

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy