Gold climbs to new record-high above $3,700

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 03:58
Threshold
T$0.0168+0.29%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004055-2.94%
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003802+0.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01728+1.05%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.00482-2.64%

Gold (XAU/USD) extended its rally in the second half of the day on Tuesday and reached a new record-high above $3,700.

The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) helps XAU/USD continue to push higher as investors gear up for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy announcements on Wednesday.

Gold daily chart

Although markets widely expect the Fed to cut the policy rate by 25 basis points (bps), the revised Summary of Economic Projections and the voting pattern within the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) could hint at dovish voices growing louder.

Senate Republicans confirmed on Monday White House economic adviser Stephen Miran to join the Federal Reserve Board. Miran, who is seen as a dove with the potential to prefer a 50 bps cut, will be able to vote at the upcoming meeting. 

Additionally, Fed Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller – a candidate to replace Chair Powell next year – could look to send a message by reflecting a dovish stance, as they did in July’s meeting.

Meanwhile, latest macroeconomic data releases from the US fail to support the USD. The US Census Bureau reported that Retail Sales increased by 0.6% on a monthly basis in August, beating the market expectation of 0.2%. Other data showed that Industrial Production expanded by 0.1%.

Gold FAQs

Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.

Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.

The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/breaking-gold-hits-new-record-high-above-3-700-202509161419

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

The United States and the United Kingdom are preparing to formalize closer cooperation on crypto regulation, with stablecoins at the center of discussions. The agreement follows a high-level meeting in London between UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The meeting, which included major industry players such as Coinbase, Circle, Ripple, Citi, […]
Major
MAJOR$0.16239+1.40%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 04:25
Share
MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

MoonPay announced the release of a new feature named MoonTags. The feature will make sending crypto easier, just like sending text messages.
Wink
LIKE$0.010099-1.47%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 04:05
Share
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

PANews reported on June 19 that Trump posted on his social media platform that the Senate has passed the "GENIUS Act", which will promote large-scale investment and innovation in the
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.625+1.27%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013244+1.84%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1148+31.05%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:09
Share

Trending News

More

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers

Solana presents a new way to play MEV, with atomic arbitrage accounting for half of the transactions. Is it a hidden vault or a new sickle?