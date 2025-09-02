Gold Demand as Global Reserve Rises Fueled By Digitization: Is Bitcoin Next?

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/02 02:06
Moonveil
MORE$0.0979-3.25%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03577-0.22%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02367-5.32%
Ray Dalio Recommends 15% Portfolio Allocation to Bitcoin or Gold

The post Gold Demand as Global Reserve Rises Fueled By Digitization: Is Bitcoin Next? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The demand for Gold as a global reserve currency has surged in the past year. The BRICS nations, led by China and Russia, have been accumulating more gold for their reserves amid their ongoing push for dedollarization.

Gold has gradually increased its share as a global reserve currency, whereby its share rose by 3% during the first quarter of 2025 to around 24%, the highest in 30 years. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar declined its share as the global reserve currency by 2% during the 1st quarter of 2025 to about 42%, the lowest since the 1990s.

Meanwhile, Gold surpassed the Euro in 2024 to become the second-largest global reserve asset. The dam and for Gold as global reserve currency has been bolstered by the ongoing digitization, especially on blockchain technology. According to market data from CoinGecko, tokenized gold has a valuation of about $2.59 billion and a 24 hour average trading volume of around $492 million, led by Tether Gold (XAUT) and PAX Gold (PAXG).

global currency reserves analysis

Why Bitcoin Will Follow Gold as an Alternative Global Reserve Currency

The mainstream adoption of Bitcoin by institutional investors, retail traders, and nation-states has helped increase its market value. The Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has previously admitted that Bitcoin is digital gold as more investors tap into it to hedge against global inflation.

Last week, JPMorgan analysts highlighted that Bitcoin is undervalued relative to Gold. The mainstream bank set a midterm target of around $126k for the BTC price, which will be fueled by corporations implementing strategic BTC reserves.

With more nation-states expected to follow the United States in implementing strategic Bitcoin reserves, the assets’ share as a global reserve currency will organically grow. Furthermore, Bitcoin is much more scarce than Gold and has more real-world utility than the precious metal, especially in facilitating payments.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model

XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model

The role of Ripple’s XRP token is expanding the broader Decentralized Finance (DeFi) market with the extended support of multiple platforms. Flare’s constant effort to boost XRP DeFi (XRPFi) attracted $100 million from Vivo Power, an electric vehicle services company.
XRP
XRP$2.7579-1.56%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001593+2.70%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01199-4.84%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/19 17:00
Share
Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin

Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin

PANews reported on June 20 that according to the National Business Daily, Animoca Brands Limited has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0745-0.26%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05999-25.87%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 13:56
Share
Crypto Adoption One Growth Cycle Away From 5 Billion Users

Crypto Adoption One Growth Cycle Away From 5 Billion Users

The cryptocurrency industry may be one growth cycle away from full mainstream adoption. Industry insiders said crypto adoption could surpass 5 billion users in the next decade. A Crypto.com research report estimated 659 million cryptocurrency holders at the end of 2025. The figure shows strong growth from earlier years and highlights the rising role of […] The post Crypto Adoption One Growth Cycle Away From 5 Billion Users appeared first on CoinChapter.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017324-7.73%
MAY
MAY$0.04294-3.41%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 02:30
Share

Trending News

More

XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model

Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin

Crypto Adoption One Growth Cycle Away From 5 Billion Users

$100 Trillion Crypto Market in Sight? Massive Growth Forecasted

XRP Price Watch: Bears in Control as $2.70 Support Faces Critical Test