Gold eases from $3,385 highs as Fed’s Cook refuses to resign

Gold pulls back from daily highs at $3,385 as Fed Governor Lisa Cook refuses to resign.

The Precious metal hit fresh two-week highs earlier in the day after Trump’s order to fire her.

The US Dollar remains on its back foot on heightened expectations of Fed cuts and growing concerns about the bank’s independence.

Gold‘s rally from Monday’s lows at $3,350 has been capped on Tuesday after hitting fresh two-week highs at $3,385. The Precious metal has stalled below $3,380, as the US Dollar regains lost ground, following Fed Governour Lisa Cook’s rejection of President Trump’s calls to fire her.

Trump shocked markets, once again, on Monday, announcing an order to fire Federal Reserve Governour Lisa Cook on an alleged mortgage fraud. The news hit the US Dollar with investors concerned about the ability of the central bank to act independently, amid expectations that this move would pursue a faster monetary easing cycle by the central bank.

The XAU/USD pair, however, was capped on Tuesday’s European session, as the US Dollar Index bounced up from lows on the back of Cook’s comments dismissing Trump’s removal order.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Governor Cook said that she will continue to carry out her duties at the central bank and that the president has no authority to fire her. These comments have restored some confidence in the bank and provided support to the US Dollar.

From a wider perspective, however, the US Dollar remains on its back foot against the precious metal, which has appreciated nearly 2% amid higher bets for Fed easing. In this context, Friday’s PCE Price Index data will provide further clues on September’s Fed decision and determine Gold’s near-term direction.