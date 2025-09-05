Gold Gains Attention as Bitcoin Faces Hurdles

By: Coinstats
2025/09/05 04:28
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.293-1.54%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03641-1.22%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02669-0.85%
Bitcoin‘s latest struggle to maintain its position above the $110,000 mark highlights an ongoing challenge as it falls back, accompanied by debates around the Federal Reserve’s independence triggered by Trump’s push to dismiss a Fed member. These elements are set against the backdrop of the market’s response to predictive interest rate cuts, prompting inquiries into […]
Continue Reading:Gold Gains Attention as Bitcoin Faces Hurdles
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

ChatGPT’s XRP Analysis: Price Consolidates at $2.81 as RLUSD Tops $700M Cap

ChatGPT’s XRP Analysis: Price Consolidates at $2.81 as RLUSD Tops $700M Cap

ChatGPT's XRP analysis has described price consolidating at $2.8133 beneath clustered EMAs, with RSI at 46.07 and mixed MACD, as RLUSD has reached a $700M cap and $3.2B transfers. It has outlined resistance near $2.855–$2.908 and scenarios that have targeted $3.00–$3.30 within 90 days.  
NEAR
NEAR$2.387-3.78%
Capverse
CAP$0.06955+1.77%
XRP
XRP$2.81-1.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 04:03
Share
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: Why Smart Investors Are Choosing Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over XRP for 2025 Gains

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: Why Smart Investors Are Choosing Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over XRP for 2025 Gains

As the crypto market slowly gathers momentum for an end of year rally, XRP is under scrutiny by analysts. Elsewhere, a newcomer, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), tipped to change the lending game is growing like wildfire. MUTM is in its sixth presale stage and will grow by 14.29% to $0.04 in the next stage. The project […]
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00194857-4.45%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.7461-4.20%
Triathon
GROW$0.0177-26.85%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 04:00
Share
Trump's World Liberty Financial Blacklists Justin Sun Wallet After $9M Token Transfer

Trump's World Liberty Financial Blacklists Justin Sun Wallet After $9M Token Transfer

The sudden move raises questions after the address in quesion moved millions in WLFI tokens.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.294-1.62%
SUN
SUN$0.021694-2.04%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1841-15.47%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

ChatGPT’s XRP Analysis: Price Consolidates at $2.81 as RLUSD Tops $700M Cap

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: Why Smart Investors Are Choosing Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over XRP for 2025 Gains

Trump's World Liberty Financial Blacklists Justin Sun Wallet After $9M Token Transfer

TRON can leap toward $0.42 – IF this level breaks

NOWPayments Set to Participate in SiGMA Euro-Med Awards Rome 2025