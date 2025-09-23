Gold Hits $3,728 as Crypto Market Suffers Major Collapse

Key HighlightsGold surged to $3,728 per ounce as Bitcoin collapsed sharplyFed rate cuts fuel investor demand for safe-haven assetsSilver, platinum, and palladium also post strong ralliesGold Surges to Record High Amid Crypto Market CollapseOn September 22, 2025, the price of gold hit a new all-time high of $3,728 per ounce, according to TradingView. The rally came as the crypto market collapsed, suggesting a significant reallocation of capital from digital assets to traditional safe havens.At the time of writing, gold was holding above $3,720. Charts show that the rally began around 8:00 a.m. CET, coinciding with a sharp correction in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.Analysts point to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts as a key factor. Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, explained to Reuters:“Gold is gaining momentum again today as traders focus on the potential for higher prices between now and the end of the year, helped by the expected further Fed rate cuts.”He added that if macroeconomic conditions remain favorable, the rally could intensify, supporting the Fed’s dovish stance.Precious Metals Join the RallyAs discussed in our earlier analysis on interest rates and crypto, falling rates often push liquidity from Treasury bonds into other markets. This shift may explain why gold surged while Bitcoin dropped, reflecting capital rotation toward safer assets.Other precious metals also benefited. Spot silver rose 1.3% to $43.6 per ounce, nearing a 14-year high. Platinum gained 1.2% to $1,420.4, while palladium advanced 1.2% to $1,163.2.Henry Allen of Deutsche Bank, quoted by Fortune, noted that the impact of rate cuts is already priced in, while the latest surge in hedge assets is driven by concerns over the U.S. economy.While Bitcoin is often called “digital gold,” some experts argue that the cryptocurrency is increasingly tied to macroeconomic factors and may be losing its reputation as a safe-haven asset. The sharp contrast between Bitcoin’s decline and gold’s rally underlines the changing dynamics of global capital flows.Key HighlightsGold surged to $3,728 per ounce as Bitcoin collapsed sharplyFed rate cuts fuel investor demand for safe-haven assetsSilver, platinum, and palladium also post strong ralliesGold Surges to Record High Amid Crypto Market CollapseOn September 22, 2025, the price of gold hit a new all-time high of $3,728 per ounce, according to TradingView. The rally came as the crypto market collapsed, suggesting a significant reallocation of capital from digital assets to traditional safe havens.At the time of writing, gold was holding above $3,720. Charts show that the rally began around 8:00 a.m. CET, coinciding with a sharp correction in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.Analysts point to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts as a key factor. Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, explained to Reuters:“Gold is gaining momentum again today as traders focus on the potential for higher prices between now and the end of the year, helped by the expected further Fed rate cuts.”He added that if macroeconomic conditions remain favorable, the rally could intensify, supporting the Fed’s dovish stance.Precious Metals Join the RallyAs discussed in our earlier analysis on interest rates and crypto, falling rates often push liquidity from Treasury bonds into other markets. This shift may explain why gold surged while Bitcoin dropped, reflecting capital rotation toward safer assets.Other precious metals also benefited. Spot silver rose 1.3% to $43.6 per ounce, nearing a 14-year high. Platinum gained 1.2% to $1,420.4, while palladium advanced 1.2% to $1,163.2.Henry Allen of Deutsche Bank, quoted by Fortune, noted that the impact of rate cuts is already priced in, while the latest surge in hedge assets is driven by concerns over the U.S. economy.While Bitcoin is often called “digital gold,” some experts argue that the cryptocurrency is increasingly tied to macroeconomic factors and may be losing its reputation as a safe-haven asset. The sharp contrast between Bitcoin’s decline and gold’s rally underlines the changing dynamics of global capital flows.

Gold Hits $3,728 as Crypto Market Suffers Major Collapse

By: Coinstats
2025/09/23 00:45
1
1$0.011296-14.77%
MemeCore
M$2.72988+13.52%
Union
U$0.010817-13.54%
EPNS
PUSH$0.0327-5.43%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.3819-8.17%
Major
MAJOR$0.13408-15.28%

Key Highlights

  • Gold surged to $3,728 per ounce as Bitcoin collapsed sharply
  • Fed rate cuts fuel investor demand for safe-haven assets
  • Silver, platinum, and palladium also post strong rallies

Gold Surges to Record High Amid Crypto Market Collapse

On September 22, 2025, the price of gold hit a new all-time high of $3,728 per ounce, according to TradingView. The rally came as the crypto market collapsed, suggesting a significant reallocation of capital from digital assets to traditional safe havens.

At the time of writing, gold was holding above $3,720. Charts show that the rally began around 8:00 a.m. CET, coinciding with a sharp correction in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Analysts point to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts as a key factor. Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, explained to Reuters:

He added that if macroeconomic conditions remain favorable, the rally could intensify, supporting the Fed’s dovish stance.

Precious Metals Join the Rally

As discussed in our earlier analysis on interest rates and crypto, falling rates often push liquidity from Treasury bonds into other markets. This shift may explain why gold surged while Bitcoin dropped, reflecting capital rotation toward safer assets.

Other precious metals also benefited. Spot silver rose 1.3% to $43.6 per ounce, nearing a 14-year high. Platinum gained 1.2% to $1,420.4, while palladium advanced 1.2% to $1,163.2.

Henry Allen of Deutsche Bank, quoted by Fortune, noted that the impact of rate cuts is already priced in, while the latest surge in hedge assets is driven by concerns over the U.S. economy.

While Bitcoin is often called “digital gold,” some experts argue that the cryptocurrency is increasingly tied to macroeconomic factors and may be losing its reputation as a safe-haven asset. The sharp contrast between Bitcoin’s decline and gold’s rally underlines the changing dynamics of global capital flows.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CARF UAE: Consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028

CARF UAE: Consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028

The United Arab Emirates enters the operational phase of the OECD framework on crypto: all the details in the article.
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/22 22:41
Share
China’s securities regulator told some brokerages to halt real-world asset tokenization in Hong Kong

China’s securities regulator told some brokerages to halt real-world asset tokenization in Hong Kong

China’s securities regulator has quietly advised some mainland brokerages to put a stop to their real-world asset (RWA) tokenization activities in Hong Kong. In recent months, a number of Chinese companies, including well-known brokerages, have rolled out RWA products in Hong Kong. RWA tokenization refers to the process of converting conventional financial assets such as […]
LETSTOP
STOP$0.09283+10.04%
RealLink
REAL$0.05973-4.49%
WELL3
WELL$0.000056-9.53%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 00:56
Share
BlockDAG’s $0.0016 Presale Window Nears, While Magacoin Finance Expands & BlockchainFX Gains Traction

BlockDAG’s $0.0016 Presale Window Nears, While Magacoin Finance Expands & BlockchainFX Gains Traction

Magacoin Finance has gained attention by raising $13.5 million from 13,500 buyers, showing that meme-based excitement can turn into measurable traction. Its smart contracts have cleared independent audits, adding to its credibility. BlockchainFX, on the other hand, offers a more versatile financial toolkit, supporting 500+ assets across crypto, stocks, ETFs, and commodities, while already raising […] The post BlockDAG’s $0.0016 Presale Window Nears, While Magacoin Finance Expands & BlockchainFX Gains Traction appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08543-3.05%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02321-4.32%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01974-7.84%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/23 01:00
Share

Trending News

More

CARF UAE: Consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028

China’s securities regulator told some brokerages to halt real-world asset tokenization in Hong Kong

BlockDAG’s $0.0016 Presale Window Nears, While Magacoin Finance Expands & BlockchainFX Gains Traction

Lenovo halts Legion Go 2 pre-orders amid surging demand

Even with the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates, H Mining users are still earning $6,300 a day.