Gold holds steady above $3,500 as USD strength weighs ahead of US data

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 18:24
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1651-1.66%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0022824+34.32%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017484-1.20%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0.33939-0.14%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4166-1.48%
  • Gold price corrects from the record high amid receding safe-haven demand.
  • A modest USD uptick contributes to the slide amid overbought conditions.
  • Fed rate cut bets and trade uncertainties help limit losses for the commodity.

Gold (XAU/USD) attracts some dip-buyers in the vicinity of the $3,500 psychological mark, though it retains the negative bias through the first half of the European session on Thursday. Worries about rising debt levels across major economies, fueled by a surge in global bond yields this week, now seem to have subsided. This is evident from a sense of calm around the financial markets and prompts some profit-taking around the safe-haven commodity amid overbought conditions.

Apart from this, a modest US Dollar (USD) turned out to be another factor that weighed on the Gold price and contributed to the heavy intraday losses. However, the growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates later this month keeps a lid on any meaningful USD appreciation and offers some support to the non-yielding yellow metal. Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Friday.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold bears seem non-committed amid supportive fundamental backdrop

  • Demand for traditional safe-haven assets recedes amid signs of stability in the fixed-income and equity markets, which is seen undermining the Gold price on Thursday. Furthermore, a modest US Dollar (USD) uptick drags the commodity away from the record high amid overbought conditions on short-term charts, following the relentless rally over the past two weeks or so.
  • Any meaningful USD appreciation, however, seems elusive in the wake of expectations that the US Federal Reserve will resume its rate-cutting cycle this month. The bets were reaffirmed by Wednesday’s US JOLTS report, showing that the number of job openings stood at 7.18 million in July compared to the previous month’s downwardly revised reading of 7.35 million.
  • On the trade-related front, US President Trump on Tuesday said his administration would seek an immediate hearing from the Supreme Court in hopes of overturning a federal appeals court’s ruling deeming most of his tariffs illegal. This adds a layer of uncertainty in the markets, which could offer some support to the XAU/USD pair and help limit any meaningful decline.
  • Traders now look forward to Thursday’s US economic docket – featuring the ADP report on private-sector employment, the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, and ISM Services PMI. The market focus, however, will remain glued to the release of the official monthly employment details – popularly known as the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for August on Friday.
  • The crucial data will play a key role in influencing market expectations about the Fed’s rate-cut path, which, in turn, will drive the USD demand in the near term and provide a fresh directional impetus to the commodity. In the meantime, the supportive fundamental backdrop backs the case for the emergence of some dip-buying and warrants caution for the XAU/USD bears.

Gold shows some resilience near 23.6% Fibo. level and bounces off $3,500 neighborhood

From a technical perspective, the intraday corrective pullback finds some support near the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent rally from the vicinity of the $3,300 mark, or the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) pivotal support. Some follow-through selling, leading to a subsequent break below the $3,500 psychological mark, could pave the way for a deeper corrective pullback towards the $3,440 region. The latter represents a multi-month-old trading range hurdle, which, if broken, will suggest that the Gold price has topped out and shift the near-term bias in favor of bearish traders.

On the flip side, the $3.560 area could offer some resistance ahead of the $3,578-3,579 region, or the all-time peak touched on Wednesday. The Gold price could extend the momentum further in the uncharted territory and aim towards conquering the $3,600 mark, or the trading range breakout target.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.04%-0.06%0.13%0.13%0.23%0.07%0.12%
EUR-0.04%-0.09%0.07%0.09%0.24%0.03%0.03%
GBP0.06%0.09%0.26%0.18%0.33%0.13%0.12%
JPY-0.13%-0.07%-0.26%0.01%0.04%-0.01%0.00%
CAD-0.13%-0.09%-0.18%-0.01%0.07%-0.06%-0.06%
AUD-0.23%-0.24%-0.33%-0.04%-0.07%-0.21%-0.23%
NZD-0.07%-0.03%-0.13%0.01%0.06%0.21%0.05%
CHF-0.12%-0.03%-0.12%-0.00%0.06%0.23%-0.05%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/gold-corrects-from-all-time-peak-as-rise-in-asian-stocks-prompts-profit-taking-202509040413

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Embedded Gen AI: Smarter Predictive Maintenance Apps for Manufacturing

Embedded Gen AI: Smarter Predictive Maintenance Apps for Manufacturing

Embedded generative AI solutions (Gen AI) directly integrate advanced generative or artificial intelligence models into production devices and processes, creating new possibilities for PdM.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1204-3.29%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/04 14:36
Share
PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

In May, the Web3 industry welcomed a number of major events. Regulatory and judicial progress continued to advance, with Ethereum Pectra mainnet upgrade, Kraken confirming the next round of FTX compensation distribution, and the Federal Reserve FOMC announcing interest rate decisions becoming the focus of the month.
MAY
MAY$0.0435+2.88%
Major
MAJOR$0.15207-0.13%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 10:20
Share
Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin

Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin

XRP CTO defends energy efficiency over Litecoin’s PoW consensus model. Litecoin’s controversial social media post intensifies crypto rivalry with XRP. XRP dominates institutional adoption, leaving Litecoin behind in market support. The rivalry between the XRP and Litecoin communities has reached a new level of intensity, with Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, stepping into the debate. In a recent response to claims from the Litecoin camp, Schwartz criticized Litecoin’s energy-intensive Proof-of-Work (PoW) model, calling it a flaw rather than a feature. His remarks reignited the ongoing discussion about energy consumption in blockchain technology and its long-term impact. The value of the PoW mechanism in Litecoin has long been argued in defence by Litecoin community member Jonny Litecoin. According to them, similarly to Bitcoin, Litecoin needs to be mined in real life, creating additional value. Jonny Litecoin directed his aim at XRP, arguing that it was free and mined out of thin air by a company in the first place, not by mining or staking. He also criticized Ripple because it was allotting 1 billion XRP tokens to its escrow account every month, questioned the value of XRP, and called it centralized. Two products are equivalent except that one takes much more energy to make than the other. Which one do you think is the most likely to grow in popularity over time? — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) September 3, 2025 Also Read: BitMine Acquires $64.7M in ETH, Pushing Toward 5% of Total Ethereum Supply Contrastingly, David Schwartz opined that the future of blockchain technology would depend on its energy efficiency. He noted that when two assets are essentially similar but one of them uses a lot more energy, the more efficient one will tend to become the choice in the long term. Since the cost of energy is increasing worldwide, Schwartz highlighted that blockchain projects with a more efficiency-driven scope would be in a better place to grow sustainably. Litecoin’s Controversial Social Media Jabs at XRP Litecoin recently escalated tensions further by taking a direct jab at XRP via a tweet from its official account. The tweet compared XRP whales to the heartbeat of a blue whale, saying, “You can hear a blue whale’s heartbeat from over two miles away, which is the complete opposite of XRP whales since they’re all dead on the inside.” The tweet was met with a mix of reactions—some users found it humorous, while others dismissed it as ineffective. Decentralization and quick transactions have been a long-running presence in the Litecoin community and have been used in contrast to the XRP use case of cross-border payments. This was one in a series of provocative statements by the Litecoin community; a similar tweet had been made comparing the XRP tokens with the scent of rotten eggs, urine, and almonds. These insults underline the increasing conflict between the two cryptocurrencies and their respective fan bases. XRP’s Institutional Advantage Despite the ongoing social media feud, XRP continues to lead in institutional adoption. XRP has seen significant support, with over a dozen spot ETF filings and nearly $1.4 billion in investment inflows. In comparison, Litecoin has attracted only $4.71 million. With a market cap more than 30 times that of Litecoin, XRP is positioned to lead the race for future dominance, especially as energy efficiency and institutional backing become key factors in the cryptocurrency landscape. Also Read: Ripple Expands RLUSD Stablecoin in Africa, Offering Regulated Digital Dollar for Institutional Use The post Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin appeared first on 36Crypto.
RealLink
REAL$0.06045-0.14%
Camp Network
CAMP$0.07784-2.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09889-0.79%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 18:09
Share

Trending News

More

Embedded Gen AI: Smarter Predictive Maintenance Apps for Manufacturing

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin

The Smarter Web Company Goes Big: 21M New Shares as Bitcoin Heals in $112K Range

Ukraine Parliament Passes First Reading of Crypto Legalization Bill with 23% Tax Rate