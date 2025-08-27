Gold price in Saudi Arabia: Rates on August 27

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 15:56
Gold prices fell in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.

The price for Gold stood at 407.19 Saudi Riyals (SAR) per gram, down compared with the SAR 409.42 it cost on Tuesday.

The price for Gold decreased to SAR 4,749.33 per tola from SAR 4,775.36 per tola a day earlier.

Unit measureGold Price in SAR
1 Gram407.19
10 Grams4,071.85
Tola4,749.33
Troy Ounce12,664.89


FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Saudi Arabia by adapting international prices (USD/SAR)
to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of
publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.

Gold FAQs

Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.

Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.

The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.


(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/saudi-arabia-gold-price-today-gold-falls-according-to-fxstreet-data-202508270506

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Bitmain has partnered with listed company Ruihe Shuzhi to provide cloud computing mining services.

PANews reported on August 27th that Bitmain and Hong Kong-listed Ruihe Digital Intelligence have officially reached a partnership. Ruihe will deploy Bitcoin (BTC) assets through Bitmain's HOST ANTMINER one-stop cloud mining service, expanding its revenue stream. This arrangement reduces operational complexity and risk exposure to hardware failures, energy management, and technical challenges. It allows Ruihe to conveniently deploy BTC assets and flexibly adjust its mining scale based on demand without being constrained by fixed assets. Under the terms of the service agreement, Ruihe also has the right to purchase mining machines, allowing it to directly control mining operations and hardware when necessary.
PANews2025/08/27 15:57
Trump Media Accelerates Crypto Portfolio with $6.4B Deal with Crypto.com

Trump Media is collaborating with Crypto.com in a $6.4B deal and has acquired $105 million in $CRO tokens as Crypto.com invests $50 million.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/27 16:30
PA Daily | Truth Social denies rumors of launching a new meme coin; 17 wallets out of 220 holders before Trump dinner have cleared TRUMP tokens

GD Culture Group, a listed company, announced that it will invest $300 million to establish a reserve of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and TRUMP; four wallets withdrew approximately $23.82 million of NEIRO from CEX within four days, accounting for 24.2% of the total supply; 17 wallets out of the 220 holders before the Trump dinner have liquidated TRUMP tokens.
PANews2025/05/13 17:30
