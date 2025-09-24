The post Gold Surges 44% YTD, Bitcoin Seen Mirroring Adoption Curve appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold hits $3,782.98, up 44% YTD, nearing $3,800 as investors seek safe-haven assets. Deutsche Bank says Bitcoin mirrors gold’s adoption, volatility easing with regulation. Gold lags M2-adjusted highs, while Bitcoin sets new records against money supply growth. Gold surged to $3,782.98 per ounce on September 23, up 1% on the day and more than 13% this month. Year-to-date, the metal has gained 44%, putting it among 2025’s best-performing assets. Breakouts above resistance at $3,720 confirmed strong buyer momentum as traders targeted the next milestone at $3,800. Performance metrics across time frames underscore the strength of the rally: gold rose 3.4% in the past week, 25.34% in the past six months, and is nearly matching its full-year gain rate of 44.3%. Source: X Macro Forces Driving the Rally The surge reflects investor demand for safety amid inflation pressures, currency weakness, and geopolitical risks. Those conditions continue to drive institutional flows into the metal. Market watchers now look at $3,800 as the level that could attract even more inflows. Related: Bitcoin vs. Gold: BTC Loses Ground as Central Banks Drive Gold to Record Highs The debate around gold’s practicality also surfaced in the public sphere. Changpeng Zhao (CZ) noted on X that carrying and verifying physical gold is cumbersome, drawing comparisons with the portability of digital assets. Analyst Lark Davis added that gold’s momentum could serve as a precursor to Bitcoin’s next major move. Bitcoin and Gold: Parallel Adoption Stories Deutsche Bank’s Report A Deutsche Bank Research Institute paper, “Bitcoin vs Gold: The Future of Central Bank Reserves by 2030,” argued Bitcoin is tracking gold’s early adoption curve. The report said regulation and rising institutional use are gradually reducing Bitcoin’s volatility, much as gold stabilized as a reserve asset through the 20th century. The bank contrasted gold’s lag on an M2-adjusted basis… The post Gold Surges 44% YTD, Bitcoin Seen Mirroring Adoption Curve appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold hits $3,782.98, up 44% YTD, nearing $3,800 as investors seek safe-haven assets. Deutsche Bank says Bitcoin mirrors gold’s adoption, volatility easing with regulation. Gold lags M2-adjusted highs, while Bitcoin sets new records against money supply growth. Gold surged to $3,782.98 per ounce on September 23, up 1% on the day and more than 13% this month. Year-to-date, the metal has gained 44%, putting it among 2025’s best-performing assets. Breakouts above resistance at $3,720 confirmed strong buyer momentum as traders targeted the next milestone at $3,800. Performance metrics across time frames underscore the strength of the rally: gold rose 3.4% in the past week, 25.34% in the past six months, and is nearly matching its full-year gain rate of 44.3%. Source: X Macro Forces Driving the Rally The surge reflects investor demand for safety amid inflation pressures, currency weakness, and geopolitical risks. Those conditions continue to drive institutional flows into the metal. Market watchers now look at $3,800 as the level that could attract even more inflows. Related: Bitcoin vs. Gold: BTC Loses Ground as Central Banks Drive Gold to Record Highs The debate around gold’s practicality also surfaced in the public sphere. Changpeng Zhao (CZ) noted on X that carrying and verifying physical gold is cumbersome, drawing comparisons with the portability of digital assets. Analyst Lark Davis added that gold’s momentum could serve as a precursor to Bitcoin’s next major move. Bitcoin and Gold: Parallel Adoption Stories Deutsche Bank’s Report A Deutsche Bank Research Institute paper, “Bitcoin vs Gold: The Future of Central Bank Reserves by 2030,” argued Bitcoin is tracking gold’s early adoption curve. The report said regulation and rising institutional use are gradually reducing Bitcoin’s volatility, much as gold stabilized as a reserve asset through the 20th century. The bank contrasted gold’s lag on an M2-adjusted basis…

Gold Surges 44% YTD, Bitcoin Seen Mirroring Adoption Curve

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 06:29
1
1$0.014481+47.43%
SIX
SIX$0.02091-0.33%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,206.63-0.41%
Griffin AI
GAIN$----%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08553-0.98%
  • Gold hits $3,782.98, up 44% YTD, nearing $3,800 as investors seek safe-haven assets.
  • Deutsche Bank says Bitcoin mirrors gold’s adoption, volatility easing with regulation.
  • Gold lags M2-adjusted highs, while Bitcoin sets new records against money supply growth.

Gold surged to $3,782.98 per ounce on September 23, up 1% on the day and more than 13% this month. Year-to-date, the metal has gained 44%, putting it among 2025’s best-performing assets. Breakouts above resistance at $3,720 confirmed strong buyer momentum as traders targeted the next milestone at $3,800.

Performance metrics across time frames underscore the strength of the rally: gold rose 3.4% in the past week, 25.34% in the past six months, and is nearly matching its full-year gain rate of 44.3%.

Source: X

Macro Forces Driving the Rally

The surge reflects investor demand for safety amid inflation pressures, currency weakness, and geopolitical risks. Those conditions continue to drive institutional flows into the metal. Market watchers now look at $3,800 as the level that could attract even more inflows.

Related: Bitcoin vs. Gold: BTC Loses Ground as Central Banks Drive Gold to Record Highs

The debate around gold’s practicality also surfaced in the public sphere. Changpeng Zhao (CZ) noted on X that carrying and verifying physical gold is cumbersome, drawing comparisons with the portability of digital assets. Analyst Lark Davis added that gold’s momentum could serve as a precursor to Bitcoin’s next major move.

Bitcoin and Gold: Parallel Adoption Stories

Deutsche Bank’s Report

A Deutsche Bank Research Institute paper, “Bitcoin vs Gold: The Future of Central Bank Reserves by 2030,” argued Bitcoin is tracking gold’s early adoption curve. The report said regulation and rising institutional use are gradually reducing Bitcoin’s volatility, much as gold stabilized as a reserve asset through the 20th century.

The bank contrasted gold’s lag on an M2-adjusted basis with Bitcoin’s stronger performance against money supply growth. Gold has yet to exceed its inflation-adjusted peaks from 1980 and 2011, while Bitcoin has consistently set new records relative to U.S. M2 growth.

Related: Digital Gold vs. Real Gold: Bitcoin’s Volatile Rally Closes In on $3.5K+ Gold

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/bitcoin-seen-tracking-golds-path-while-precious-metal-surges-44-year-to-date/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Kazakhstan Pilots Tenge-Pegged Stablecoin with Solana and Mastercard

Kazakhstan Pilots Tenge-Pegged Stablecoin with Solana and Mastercard

Kazakhstan pilots Evo, a tenge-pegged stablecoin on Solana with Mastercard, aiming to modernize finance and boost global interoperability. Kazakhstan has introduced its first stablecoin project, marking a major step in the nation’s financial digitalization. The new token is called Evo (KZTE), and it is pegged one-to-one to the national currency, the tenge. It is jointly […] The post Kazakhstan Pilots Tenge-Pegged Stablecoin with Solana and Mastercard appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01203-0.66%
Boost
BOOST$0.10114+0.67%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01742-9.83%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 06:00
Share
Tether Seeks $500 Billion Valuation, Aims to Join Top Private Firms

Tether Seeks $500 Billion Valuation, Aims to Join Top Private Firms

TLDR Tether is in discussions to raise between $15 billion and $20 billion. The company aims for a valuation of approximately $500 billion. If successful, Tether will rank among the world’s most valuable private firms. Tether intends to offer new equity instead of selling existing stakes. Cantor Fitzgerald is advising on the potential deal with [...] The post Tether Seeks $500 Billion Valuation, Aims to Join Top Private Firms appeared first on Blockonomi.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/24 05:52
Share
‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

The post ‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOVE ISLAND GAMES — Episode 201 — Pictured: Ariana Madix — (Photo by: Ben Symons/PEACOCK via Getty Images) Ben Symons/PEACOCK via Getty Images We’ve got a text! It’s time for another season of Love Island Games. With fan-favorites returning in hopes of winning the $250,000 cash prize, read on to learn more about Love Island Games Season 2, including the release schedule so you don’t miss a second of drama. Love Island Games is a spinoff in the Love Island franchise that first premiered in 2023. The show follows a similar format to the original series, but with one major twist: all contestants are returning Islanders from previous seasons of Love Island from around the world, including the USA, UK, Australia and more. Another big difference is that games take on much more importance in Love Island Games than the mothership version, with the results “determining advantages, risks, and even who stays and who goes,” according to Peacock. Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is taking over hosting duties for Love Island Games Season 2, replacing Love Island UK star Maya Jama who hosted the first season. Iain Stirling returns as the show’s narrator, while UK alum Maura Higgins will continue to host the Saturday show Love Island: Aftersun. ForbesWho’s In The ‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Cast? Meet The IslandersBy Monica Mercuri Jack Fowler and Justine Ndiba were named the first-ever winners of Love Island Games in 2023. Justine had previously won Love Island USA Season 2 with Caleb Corprew, while Jack was a contestant on Love Island UK Season 4. In March 2024, Fowler announced on his Instagram story that he and Justine decided to remain “just friends.” The Season 2 premiere revealed the first couples of the season: Andrea Carmona and Charlie Georgios, Andreina Santos-Marte and Tyrique Hyde,…
Threshold
T$0.01555+0.58%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01466-0.74%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0141+1.24%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:50
Share

Trending News

More

Kazakhstan Pilots Tenge-Pegged Stablecoin with Solana and Mastercard

Tether Seeks $500 Billion Valuation, Aims to Join Top Private Firms

‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

Automakers tell regulators that Biden-era emission targets for 2027–2032 are impossible to reach

Tether Targets $500 Billion Valuation In New Equity Offering Amid US Expansion Plans