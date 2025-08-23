Gold tops $3,370 as Powell puts September rate cut on the table

- XAU/USD climbs 1%, trading above $3,370 after Powell speech.
- Powell: “Downside risks to the labor market are rising,” opening the door to a September rate cut.
- Fed Chair Powell said that inflation risks remain tilted to the upside and employment risks to the downside.
Gold price rises as the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell opened the door for a September rate cut as he said that “downside risks to the labor market are rising.” At the time of writing, XAU/USD trades with volatility, surpassing the $3,370 initial resistance, up by 1%.
Fed Chair highlights rising labor market risks, balancing inflation concerns with employment softness
In his speech, Powell said that “the baseline outlook and the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance.” He added that “the stability of the unemployment rate and other labor market measures allows us to proceed carefully.”
He stated that risks on the labor market appear to be in balance and said that they’ve seen a “reasonable base case” that tariffs would create a “one-time” rise in inflation, but it would take some time to be reflected, as said a day ago by Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack.
Powell said that “risks to inflation are tilted to the upside, and risks to employment to the downside—a challenging situation.”
Gold price reaction
XAU/USD has risen, but it remains shy of cracking last week’s high of $3,374. A breach of the latter would expose the $3,400, followed by the June 16 high of $3,452, ahead of the record high of $3,500. On the flipside, the $3,300 figure would be the first demand zone.
